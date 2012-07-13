Open class home economic entries to be accepted Sunday for exhibit at Porter County Fair

Entries for the Porter County Fair’s Open Class Home Economic exhibits will
be accepted at the door this Sunday, July 15 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the
Exhibit area of the Expo East building located the county fairgrounds.
The five categories for this year’s home economic exhibits include Arts &
Crafts (Special Occasion, Ceramics, Dolls, Photography, Toys, Woodworking,
Painting, Basket Weaving, Wearable Art, Jewelry, Scrapbooking, Handmade
Crafts, Miscellaneous Crafts, Professional Arts and Crafts); Clothing
Construction (Children’s Wear, Men’s Wear, Women’s Wear, Professional
Clothing Construction); Food (Cakes, Yeast Breads, Quick Breads, Cookies,
Candy, Pies, Professional Food); Food Preservation/Canning (Fruits, Fruit
Sauces, Vegetables, Jams and Preserves, Jellies, Pickles, Relishes, Sauces,
Salsa, Other) and Needlecraft (Embroidery, Quilts and Comforters, Knitting,
Crocheting, Needlepoint and Quickpoint, Counted Thread Work, Miscellaneous
Threadcraft, Professional Threadcraft).
Foods and Food Preservations will be entered on Thursday, July 19, from 9
a.m. to 10 a.m.
Registration forms can be found on the Fair’s website, www.portercofair.org
under Open Class.
Registering can be done at the door on July 15 or pre-register by e-mailing
Superintendent Pat Ralph at mpralph@comcast.net.
The exhibits are open to all adults over 18 and not participating in 4-H. A
professional is one who earns $1,000 or more annually selling a product
and/or teaching that technique which is exhibited in Open Class, and must
enter the designated professional sections.
Entries must be made by the exhibitor and completed since Sept.1, 2011. All
exhibits must not have been exhibited in previous Porter County Fairs.
Exhibitors can enter only one item per class in each section, up to as many
sections as desired. For example, you may enter 101a, 101b, 101c, etc.
Entries must be placed in the appropriate category. Miscellaneous categories
are specifically for items not previously designated in the section.
Judging will not be open to the public. The exhibits may be viewed after
Food judging on July 19th. Exhibits are mixed within departments to make
best use of space and to create a more interesting display.
For Painting or Drawing, all pictures must be completely finished, framed
and ready to hang.
For Photography: The photographs shall be not less than 8” x 10”, nor more
than 16” x 20”overall. They may be matted or mounted on self-adhesive photo
board, and no frames. Nudes are not acceptable.
No items may be tagged for sale or bear advertising.
All exhibits must remain in place until Exhibit Release on Saturday, July
28, from 8-10 p.m. or Sunday, July 29 from 9-11 a.m.
No entry fee is assessed in any department. Ribbons and premiums will be
awarded for the first five placings as deemed worthy by the judge. Judges
shall not award prizes to unworthy exhibits.
Premiums are as follows for all departments: 1st Place ($5 plus ribbon); 2nd
Place ($4 plus ribbon); 3rd Place ($3 plus ribbon); 4th Place ($2 plus
ribbon); 5th Place ($1 plus ribbon).
The Porter County Fairgrounds are located at 215 Division Road (on the
northeast corner of Ind. 49). The Fair runs July 19-28.