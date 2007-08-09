Back to Front Page Porter County Fair: Food galore at 4H Clover Cafe: Things were already busy Thursday at the 4-H Clover Café, inside the Livestock Show Arena at the Porter County Fair. Running the café on Thursday were members of the Jackson Volunteers 4-H Club. Displaying a sample of the many menu items are (from left to right) Justin Reed with a sloppy joe, Brooke Wilson showing an Oreo Cookie cream pie, Travis Biancardi holding a beefy hot dog and bun, and Stephen Biancardi with the one-of-a-kind “tater nachos”, available only at the 4-H café. A portion of the sales go to support the Porter County 4-H program. (Tribune photo by Jeff Schultz) Posted 7/20/2012 Custom Search Custom Search