|
Porter County Fair: Food galore at 4H Clover Cafe:
Things were already busy Thursday at the 4-H Clover Café, inside the
Livestock Show Arena at the Porter County Fair. Running the café on Thursday
were members of the Jackson Volunteers 4-H Club. Displaying a sample of the
many menu items are (from left to right) Justin Reed with a sloppy joe,
Brooke Wilson showing an Oreo Cookie cream pie, Travis Biancardi holding a
beefy hot dog and bun, and Stephen Biancardi with the one-of-a-kind “tater
nachos”, available only at the 4-H café. A portion of the sales go to
support the Porter County 4-H program.
(Tribune photo by Jeff Schultz)