Fair Queen pageant moves to grandstand; 4 Dunelanders compete

The annual Porter County Fair Queen Pageant enters its 52nd year with 17
young women competing for the title of Miss Porter County 2012.
The pageant is a
free Fair event and will be held on Friday, July 20, at 7:30 p.m. Gate
admission rates still apply ($5 for ages 10 and up, free for under age 10).
This year will
be the first year since 2000 that the pageant will be held in the Fair
grandstands and serve as an official grandstand event.
The pageant will
share the stage with the band Ricochet, the “hardest working band in country
music.”
The following is
a list of the contestants and their sponsors (bold indicates Duneland
resident):
Megan Baird, of
Valparaiso, Catherine’s Bridal Boutique
Nicolette
Besinger, of Valparaiso, Valparaiso Noon Kiwanis Club
Gabrielle Brock,
of Valparaiso, Task Force Tips, Inc.
Jordan Chester,
of Valparaiso, Indiana Furniture Showcase
Cristal Garcia,
of Portage, Clancey’s of Portage
Hannah Michelle
Granzow, of Valparaiso, Gauchos Brazilian Steakhouse
Elise Gustafson,
Sand Creek Country Club
Caitlin Herzog,
of Hobart, Valparaiso Fire Department Local 1124
Jenna Jessen, of
Kouts, YoAmazing Yogurt Shoppe
Elly Johansen,
of Valparaiso, The Designers Club Salon and Day Spa
Katie
Lichtenberger, of Valparaiso, Sandberg’s Service Center, Inc.
Katelyn Marak,
of Valparaiso, Porter County Farm Bureau, Inc.
Britta Ringas,
of Westchester Township, Porter County Pet Clinic
Claire Sands, of
Valparaiso, Valparaiso Rotary Club
Amy Swanson, of
Crown Point, Boone Grove High School
Alyssa Szafasz,
of Jackson Township, Bloom Animal Clinic
Samantha Zaremba,
David’s Lawn Care
Contestants will
be judged on the following criteria: Interview – 50 points, Professional
Wear – 20 points, Evening Gown – 30 points, and an Impromptu Question – 20
points.
A cash prize of
$600 will be presented to the 2012 fair queen. She will also receive a
crown, trophy, banner, flowers and gift certificates. She will represent
Porter County, all expenses paid, as its entry to the Indiana State Fair
Queen Pageant.
First runner-up
will receive $200, second runner-up will receive $100 and the Miss
Congeniality and Miss Photogenic award winners will receive $50 each.
Gustafson, 20,
is a 2010 graduate of Chesterton High School and currently studies
Elementary Education at Purdue North Central. Ringas, 19 is a 2011 CHS
graduate studying Apparel Merchandising at Indiana University. Szafasz, 17,
is a home schooled student and will graduate in 2013. Zaremba, 17, is an
incoming senior at CHS.