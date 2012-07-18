Fair Queen pageant moves to grandstand; 4 Dunelanders compete

The annual Porter County Fair Queen Pageant enters its 52nd year with 17 young women competing for the title of Miss Porter County 2012.

The pageant is a free Fair event and will be held on Friday, July 20, at 7:30 p.m. Gate admission rates still apply ($5 for ages 10 and up, free for under age 10).

This year will be the first year since 2000 that the pageant will be held in the Fair grandstands and serve as an official grandstand event.

The pageant will share the stage with the band Ricochet, the “hardest working band in country music.”

The following is a list of the contestants and their sponsors (bold indicates Duneland resident):

Megan Baird, of Valparaiso, Catherine’s Bridal Boutique

Nicolette Besinger, of Valparaiso, Valparaiso Noon Kiwanis Club

Gabrielle Brock, of Valparaiso, Task Force Tips, Inc.

Jordan Chester, of Valparaiso, Indiana Furniture Showcase

Cristal Garcia, of Portage, Clancey’s of Portage

Hannah Michelle Granzow, of Valparaiso, Gauchos Brazilian Steakhouse

Elise Gustafson, Sand Creek Country Club

Caitlin Herzog, of Hobart, Valparaiso Fire Department Local 1124

Jenna Jessen, of Kouts, YoAmazing Yogurt Shoppe

Elly Johansen, of Valparaiso, The Designers Club Salon and Day Spa

Katie Lichtenberger, of Valparaiso, Sandberg’s Service Center, Inc.

Katelyn Marak, of Valparaiso, Porter County Farm Bureau, Inc.

Britta Ringas, of Westchester Township, Porter County Pet Clinic

Claire Sands, of Valparaiso, Valparaiso Rotary Club

Amy Swanson, of Crown Point, Boone Grove High School

Alyssa Szafasz, of Jackson Township, Bloom Animal Clinic

Samantha Zaremba, David’s Lawn Care

Contestants will be judged on the following criteria: Interview – 50 points, Professional Wear – 20 points, Evening Gown – 30 points, and an Impromptu Question – 20 points.

A cash prize of $600 will be presented to the 2012 fair queen. She will also receive a crown, trophy, banner, flowers and gift certificates. She will represent Porter County, all expenses paid, as its entry to the Indiana State Fair Queen Pageant.

First runner-up will receive $200, second runner-up will receive $100 and the Miss Congeniality and Miss Photogenic award winners will receive $50 each.

Gustafson, 20, is a 2010 graduate of Chesterton High School and currently studies Elementary Education at Purdue North Central. Ringas, 19 is a 2011 CHS graduate studying Apparel Merchandising at Indiana University. Szafasz, 17, is a home schooled student and will graduate in 2013. Zaremba, 17, is an incoming senior at CHS.