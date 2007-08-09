Autumn Cole is Porter County Fair Queen

Miss Porter County Autumn Cole: Chesterton teen Autumn Cole flashes a smile of confidence for the cameras after being crowned Porter County’s 2011 Fair Queen. A recent graduate of Valparaiso High School and a ten-year 4-H member, Cole beat out 19 other contestants for the title during Friday’s queen pageant. She will represent Porter County in the State Fair Queen Pageant on Aug. 21. (Tribune photo by Jeff Schultz)

By JEFF SCHULTZ

Even with stifling temperatures, encroaching thunderstorms, and a blown fuse during the middle of Friday’s Porter County Fair Queen pageant, the most memorable moment for Chesterton teen Autumn Cole on Friday was when her name was announced as new fair royalty.

Cole, a 2011 graduate of Valparaiso High School, held a smile in the Park Place Pavilion tent after being crowned by 2010 fair queen Kayla Bachert. Joining Cole onstage were Miss Photogenic Katie Hines of Valparaiso, Miss Congeniality Kristy Oates of Chesterton, Second Runner-Up Erica Wayne of Hebron and First Runner-Up Logan Rassel of Valparaiso.

“Speak from your heart,” Cole said during her impromptu question asking contestants what was the best piece of advice they had ever received. Cole intends to carry this philosophy through her reign.

Queen contestants were judged based on an interview, professional wear, evening gown and the impromptu question. Twenty girls total competed this year.

Cole is the daughter of Steven and Pamela Cole of Chesterton.

Her activities include being in marching band and varsity swimming.

She is also a ten-year member of the Liberty Hot Shots 4-H club and is pursuing her ambition to become a speech pathologist.

Sponsoring Cole is McAfee Animal Hospital.

Hosting the contest was another Chesterton teen who already has had plenty of experience in the realm of pageantry, Madeline Plesac. Plesac, who is currently studying communication at Purdue University, represented Indiana in last year’s national Miss Teen USA pageant.

Bachert in her farewell speech warned her successor the next ten days will be “sleepless” but couldn’t help describing the positive experiences and fun she has found over the past year.

“You are writing the next chapter in your life,” Bachert said.

Along with the crown, flowers and sash, Cole will also receive a cash prize of $500. She will represent Porter County in the Indiana State Fair Queen Pageant scheduled for Aug. 21.