4H Foods Auction Friday at County Fair

The 22nd annual “Taste of 4-H” Foods Auction will be held on July 23 at 6 p.m. in the Buggy Wheel Pavilion.

The 4-Hers’ prize winning foods will be sold to the highest bidders, with proceeds going to the John Keller Memorial 4-H Scholarship Fund. Over the past 21 years, approximately $160,000 has been raised to support the scholarship fund.

The first auction was held in 1989 under the direction of Fair Board member Jane Maxwell and her committeee of 4-H leaders Rachel Hannon, Lela Hewlett, Helen Golding and Diane Kosmaski. Junior members of the fair board have taken over the responsibilities of the auction, but the original committee is still around as the leadership makes its transition.

In 2009, 10 4-H’ers received $1,000 scholarships to support their educational goals. The foods auction is an excellent opportunity for the general public to support the 4-H program while having fun at the Porter County Fair.

Those who cannot attend the auction but who still want to help support 4-H may send a donation to: Porter County Extension Office, Porter County Administration Center, 155 Indiana Ave., Suite 301, Valparaiso IN, 46383. Attn: Porter County 4-H Council. Checks should be made payable to the Porter County 4-H Council, with “Keller Scholarship Fund” indicated on the check.