160th Porter County Fair opens Thursday

The 160th Porter County Fair opens on Thursday of this week at the Porter
County Expo Center and fairgrounds and continues through August 1.
As always, the fair is the time for 4-H members to vie for awards by showing
their animals and projects in a wide assortment of categories, including
photography, science, scrapbooking, sewing, cooking, woodworking, model
building, art, and crafts. In addition to the food vendors, carnival rides,
commercial vendors, and the Open Class competition, the fair will feature a
variety of free and ticketed entertainment.
The full schedule is available at
www.portercountyfair.com
The fair officially opens at 4 p.m. on July 22. Admission to this “preview”
night is $3. Admission for all other days is $5 for those 10 and older; kids
under 10 are admitted free. Ten-punch passes are available for $40. No
admission is charged on weekdays before 1 p.m.
Carnival ride wristbands are $15 if paid in advance online or $22 at a fair
booth.
The grandstand ticket office is now open on Fridays and Saturdays from noon
to 5:30 p.m.
Tickets are available in person at the walk up window, or by phone by
calling 465-7170 during the open hours only. When the fair opens, the ticket
office will be open every day from noon to 5 p.m.
The grandstand ticket office is located in side entrance number 1 at the
Expo Center and is inside the main entrance of Expo Buliding number 1.