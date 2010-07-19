160th Porter County Fair opens Thursday

The 160th Porter County Fair opens on Thursday of this week at the Porter County Expo Center and fairgrounds and continues through August 1.

As always, the fair is the time for 4-H members to vie for awards by showing their animals and projects in a wide assortment of categories, including photography, science, scrapbooking, sewing, cooking, woodworking, model building, art, and crafts. In addition to the food vendors, carnival rides, commercial vendors, and the Open Class competition, the fair will feature a variety of free and ticketed entertainment.

The full schedule is available at www.portercountyfair.com

The fair officially opens at 4 p.m. on July 22. Admission to this “preview” night is $3. Admission for all other days is $5 for those 10 and older; kids under 10 are admitted free. Ten-punch passes are available for $40. No admission is charged on weekdays before 1 p.m.

Carnival ride wristbands are $15 if paid in advance online or $22 at a fair booth.

The grandstand ticket office is now open on Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are available in person at the walk up window, or by phone by calling 465-7170 during the open hours only. When the fair opens, the ticket office will be open every day from noon to 5 p.m.

The grandstand ticket office is located in side entrance number 1 at the Expo Center and is inside the main entrance of Expo Buliding number 1.