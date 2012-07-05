The following is a list of polling places for the four Duneland townships (Jackson, Liberty, Pine and Westchester) that will be open from 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. for the Tuesday, May 8 primary elections.

The list is supplied by the Porter County Voter Registration office. Voters can find their polling place at www.indianavoters.in.gov or by calling the county voters registration office at 465-3398, 465-3496, or 465-3594.

Voters are reminded to bring with them their photo ID with them to confirm their registered address.

Jackson Township