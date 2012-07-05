Chesterton Tribune

Voting starts at 6 a.m. Tuesday; Duneland precincts listed

Back to Front Page
 

 
 
 

 
 

The following is a list of polling places for the four Duneland townships (Jackson, Liberty, Pine and Westchester) that will be open from 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. for the Tuesday, May 8 primary elections.

The list is supplied by the Porter County Voter Registration office. Voters can find their polling place at www.indianavoters.in.gov or by calling the county voters registration office at 465-3398, 465-3496, or 465-3594.

Voters are reminded to bring with them their photo ID with them to confirm their registered address.

Jackson Township

Jac 1: Jackson Twp. School, 811 N. 400 E.

Jac 2: Jackson Twp. School, 811 N. 400 E.

Jac 3: Jackson Twp. School, 811 N. 400 E.

Jac 4: Jackson Twp. School, 811 N. 400 E.

Jac 5: Jackson Twp. School, 811 N. 400 E.

Liberty Township

Lib 1: Liberty Twp. Fire Station, 49 W. 900 N.

Lib 2: Liberty Twp. Middle School Auditorium, 50 W. 900 N.

Lib 3: Faith Memorial Lutheran Church, 753 N. Calumet Ave

Lib 4: Whispering Sands Mobil Home Park, 810 Elmwood Park Dr.

Lib 5: Liberty Twp. Middle School Auditorium, 50 W. 900 N.

Lib 6: Liberty Twp. Middle School Auditorium, 50 W. 900 N.

Lib 7: Whispering Sands Mobil Home Park, 810 Elmwood Park Dr.

Pine Township

Pne 1: Pine Town Hall, 1550 Columbia Ave

Pne 2: Beverly Shores Administration Bldg., 500 Broadway

Westchester Township

(NOTE: This year, county officials approved a measure to combine Wst 2 with Wst 9 which votes at Brummitt Elementary School, Wst 15 has been combined with Wst 12 which votes at Chesterton High School)

Wst 1: First United Methodist Church, 434 S. 2nd Street

Wst 3: Bailey Elementary School, 800 S. 5th Street

Wst 4: Chesterton High School - Door 31, 2125 S. 11th Street

Wst 5: Porter Town Hall, 303 Franklin St.

Wst 6: Dune Acres Town Hall, 1 East Rd.

Wst 7: Porter Town Hall, 303 Franklin St.

Wst 8: Chesterton Town Hall, 726 Broadway

Wst 9: Brummitt Elementary School, 2500 Indian Boundary

Wst 10: First United Methodist Church, 434 S. 2nd St.

Wst 11: Burns Harbor Town Hall, 1240 Boo Rd.

Wst 12: Chesterton High School - Door 31, 2125 S. 11th St.

Wst 13: Porter Co. Convention, Recreation, Visitor Center, 1420 Munson (off of Ind. 49)

Wst 14: Brummitt Elementary School, 2500 Indian Boundary

Wst 16: Town of Porter Municipal Bldg., 550 Beam St.

Wst 17: Oak Tree Park Community Building, 254 Sandalwood Ave.

Wst 18: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 2050 W. 1100 N.

　

Posted 5/7/2012

 

 

 

 
 
 

 

 