The following is a list of polling places for the four Duneland townships
(Jackson, Liberty, Pine and Westchester) that will be open from 6 a.m. and 6
p.m. for the Tuesday, May 8 primary elections.
The list is supplied by the Porter County Voter Registration office. Voters
can find their polling place at www.indianavoters.in.gov or by calling the
county voters registration office at 465-3398, 465-3496, or 465-3594.
Voters are reminded to bring with them their photo ID with them to confirm
their registered address.
Jackson Township
Jac 1: Jackson Twp. School, 811 N. 400 E.
Jac 2: Jackson Twp. School, 811 N. 400 E.
Jac 3: Jackson Twp. School, 811 N. 400 E.
Jac 4: Jackson Twp. School, 811 N. 400 E.
Jac 5: Jackson Twp. School, 811 N. 400 E.
Liberty Township
Lib 1: Liberty Twp. Fire Station,
49 W. 900 N.
Lib 2: Liberty Twp. Middle School Auditorium, 50 W. 900 N.
Lib 3: Faith Memorial Lutheran Church, 753 N. Calumet Ave
Lib 4: Whispering Sands Mobil Home Park, 810 Elmwood Park Dr.
Lib 5: Liberty Twp. Middle School Auditorium, 50 W. 900 N.
Lib 6: Liberty Twp. Middle School Auditorium, 50 W. 900 N.
Lib 7: Whispering Sands Mobil Home Park, 810 Elmwood Park Dr.
Pine Township
Pne 1: Pine Town Hall, 1550
Columbia Ave
Pne 2: Beverly Shores Administration Bldg., 500 Broadway
Westchester
Township
(NOTE: This year, county officials approved a measure to combine Wst
2 with Wst 9 which votes at Brummitt Elementary School, Wst 15 has been
combined with Wst 12 which votes at Chesterton High School)
Wst 1: First United Methodist Church, 434 S. 2nd Street
Wst 3: Bailey Elementary School, 800 S. 5th Street
Wst 4: Chesterton High School - Door 31, 2125 S. 11th Street
Wst 5: Porter Town Hall, 303 Franklin St.
Wst 6: Dune Acres Town Hall, 1 East Rd.
Wst 7: Porter Town Hall, 303 Franklin St.
Wst 8: Chesterton Town Hall, 726 Broadway
Wst 9: Brummitt Elementary School, 2500 Indian Boundary
Wst 10: First United Methodist Church, 434 S. 2nd St.
Wst 11: Burns Harbor Town Hall, 1240 Boo Rd.
Wst 12: Chesterton High School - Door 31, 2125 S. 11th St.
Wst 13: Porter Co. Convention, Recreation, Visitor Center, 1420 Munson
(off of Ind. 49)
Wst 14: Brummitt Elementary School, 2500 Indian Boundary
Wst 16: Town of Porter Municipal Bldg., 550 Beam St.
Wst 17: Oak Tree Park Community Building, 254 Sandalwood Ave.
Wst 18: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 2050 W. 1100 N.