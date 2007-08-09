Voters registration office in need of poll workers

The Porter County Voters Registration Office will be holding instruction classes starting this week for those interested in being poll workers for the upcoming May 4 primary elections.

Democratic director Kathy Kozuszek said this morning that the voters office is in need of more help to manage the 124 voting precincts in Porter County.

Workers who are 18 years of age or older are required to be a registered voter in the county. Kozuszek said the last day to register to vote in the primary election is Monday, April 5. High school students ages 16 or older who have at least a “B” grade average are welcome to attend classes and work the polls if they have permission from their schools and their parents.

“We’re hoping to get more young people interested in the election process,” said Kozuszek.

Poll inspectors will receive $135 in compensation for their work and poll clerks will receive $110, Kozuszek said. Each poll worker will also be allowed a meal voucher. All poll worker instruction classes will be held at the Porter County Administration Center (155 Indiana Ave., Valparaiso) in Suite 205. Anyone working the polls must attend a training class session.

Call the voters registration office at 465-3398 or 465-3594 to reserve your space as all classes are limited to fewer than 50 people. Classes are approximately two hours long.

Classes are limited and are on a first come, first serve basis. Workers are encouraged to call and book their classes early.

Schedules of classes are as follows:

Wednesday, March 31 (10:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m.)

Monday, April 5 (10:00 a.m., 6:00 p.m.)

Thursday, April 8 (2:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m.)

Tuesday, April 13 (10:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m.)

Thursday, April 15 (2:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m.)

Monday, April 19 (10:00 a.m., 6:00 p.m.)

Wednesday, April 21 (2:00 p.m.)

Thursday, April 22 (10:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m.)

Saturday, April 24 (10:00 a.m.)