USW endorses Gregg for governor

Representing more than 45,000 working men and women across the state, the
United Steelworkers (District 7) announced its endorsement of John Gregg for
Indiana Governor.
“On behalf of our members, the United Steelworkers are proud to endorse John
Gregg for Governor of Indiana,” USW District 7 Director Jim Robinson said in
a statement released on Thursday. “At a time when working people are under
attack like no time in recent history, we are confident that John will stand
with us. As he has done throughout his entire career, John will work for
working people and he’ll bring people together, get everyone on the same
page, and get Indiana’s economy moving forward again.”
With facilities from Gary to Evansville and Batesville to Woodburn, the
United Steelworkers is the state’s largest union.
The endorsement decision was made on a statewide conference call Wednesday
evening in which local presidents from around the state voted unanimously to
endorse Gregg’s candidacy.