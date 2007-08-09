USW endorses Gregg for governor

Representing more than 45,000 working men and women across the state, the United Steelworkers (District 7) announced its endorsement of John Gregg for Indiana Governor.

“On behalf of our members, the United Steelworkers are proud to endorse John Gregg for Governor of Indiana,” USW District 7 Director Jim Robinson said in a statement released on Thursday. “At a time when working people are under attack like no time in recent history, we are confident that John will stand with us. As he has done throughout his entire career, John will work for working people and he’ll bring people together, get everyone on the same page, and get Indiana’s economy moving forward again.”

With facilities from Gary to Evansville and Batesville to Woodburn, the United Steelworkers is the state’s largest union.

The endorsement decision was made on a statewide conference call Wednesday evening in which local presidents from around the state voted unanimously to endorse Gregg’s candidacy.