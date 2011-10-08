US Post Office: If mailing ballots for November 6 election, know your deadline

With more than 25 million ballots expected to be mailed this fall, the U.S.
Postal Service is encouraging voters to mail early this election season.
To ensure the
timely delivery of mailed ballots, voters in the contiguous United States
are asked to mail completed absentee ballots at least three days before the
Nov. 6 date of the federal general elec-tion: or on Nov. 3.
Ballots mailed
from the contiguous states to Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, or the U.S.
Virgin Islands and vice versa must be mailed at least five days prior to the
election date: or on Nov. 1.
Voters should
also consider the time of day when dropping their vote in a collection box
to be sure it’s not past the pick-up time for the particular collection box.
Americans
overseas, including service members of the U.S. Armed Services, should plan
on mailing ballots according to the mailing schedule at www.usps.com/gov-services/gov-services.htm
or by contacting a local Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office (APO/FPO) or
American embassy, for guidance in determining the actual cut-off date
specific to the overseas location.
“Mail is an
increasingly important part of U.S. elections, and we are confident in our
ability to provide timely delivery of election mail,” said Megan Brennan,
chief operating officer. “All American voters living over-seas, whether
civilian or military, have the opportunity to mail their completed ballots
back home free of charge using the APO/FPO or by hand-delivering their
ballots to the nearest American embassy or consulate.”
“The Postal
Service plays no role in how elections are carried out in the United
States,” USPS said. “A nonpartisan Elections Officials Mailing Resources
site is available at
www.usps.com/electionmail
to inform
election officials about Postal Service mailing options for election and
political mail. Postal Service employees with expertise in designing
election mail pieces long have been providing reliable, trusted guidance to
election officials across the country. The Postal Service works with
election officials and secretaries of states to ensure election mail meets
standards for efficient processing and timely delivery.”
Tips for voters
using mail ballots:
•Visit state
websites to ascertain election office locations and Vote by Mail rules.
•Check with the
local election office for rules governing mail ballots.
•Place completed
ballots inside their window envelopes correctly.
•Ensure proper
postage and stamp placement on upper right-hand corner of envelope.