Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, but Dunelanders can cast their votes in the municipal election early, beginning on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Times and locations for early voting (that is, absentee in-person voting):

•8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Mondays through Fridays, at the Porter County Government Center, 155 Indiana Ave., Suite 105, in Valparaiso.

•8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, at the North County Government Complex, 3560 Willowcreek Road in Portage.

Note: Absentee in-person voting ends at 12 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at both of those locations.

Note: On the last Saturday only before the election, on Nov. 5, persons may cast their ballots from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Valparaiso location only.

Absentee Voting by Mail

In addition, persons may cast their ballot by mail. Anyone wishing to do so may call Porter County Voter Registration at these numbers to request the required application: 465-3484; 465-3486; 465-3488; or 465-3487.

The last day on which Voter Registration will accept absentee ballot applications is Monday, Oct. 31.

Voting by fax or e-mail is offered to military and overseas voters only.

Register to Vote

The last day persons may register to vote—or to make changes in their voter registration—is Monday, Oct. 10.

Help Needed

If you are interested in working on Election Day—or if someone you know is—call 465-3594 to be assigned to a Republican position; or 465-3496 to be assigned to a Democrat position.

The pay range for the day ranges from $110 to $135, plus a meal allowance. All poll workers must attend a class.

Town of Chesterton Line-up

There is only one contested race in the Town of Chesterton, for the 3rd District seat on the Town Council: incumbent Nick Walding (R) is facing Brian Mulholland (D).

Town of Porter Line-up

There are three contested races in the Town of Porter:

•1st District seat on the Town Council: incumbent Kenneth E. Timm (R) vs. William R. Cantrell (D).

•4th District seat on the Town Council: incumbent Trevin C. Fowler (R) vs. Elka Nelson (D).

•5th District seat on the Town Council: incumbent Michele Bollinger (R) vs. Greg Stinson (D).

Town of Burns Harbor Line-up

There are three contested races in the Town of Burns Harbor:

•Clerk-Treasurer: incumbent Jane Jordan (D) vs. Beverly Sutton (R).

•Two at-large seats on the Town Council—both of them open seats—on the Town Council (vote for two): Jack Given (R), Rick Hummel (R), Gregory Miller (D), and Gene Weibl (D).

•3rd District seat—also an open seat—on the Town Council: Jeffrey Freeze (R) vs. Eric Hull (D).