Tribune tells Voice of the People and advertising deadlines for November 8 election

The Chesterton Tribune has announced deadlines for Voice of the People letters and political advertisements for the November 8 town elections for Chesterton, Porter, Burns Harbor and Beverly Shores.

The deadline to submit Voice of the People letters is noon, Thursday, November 3. All election letters will be printed on or before Friday, November 4. Letters should be 400 words or less and include the name of the writer. A phone number should be included for purposes of verification. The phone number will not be printed.

Email to news@chestertontribune.com

Advertising Deadlines

The deadlines for camera ready ads including digital .pdf files are as follows:

The deadline for advertisements to be printed or inserted on Friday, November 4 is noon, Thursday, November 3.

And the deadline for advertisements to be printed or inserted on Monday, November 7 is noon, Friday, November 4.

For advertising that is NOT camera ready please allow one extra day.

For more information, phone 926-1131 or email news@chestertontribune.com

or ads@chestertontribune.com

All political advertising must be paid in advance and include “paid for by” information as required by law.