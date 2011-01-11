Tribune tells Voice of the People and advertising deadlines for November 8 election

The Chesterton Tribune has announced deadlines for Voice of the
People letters and political advertisements for the November 8 town
elections for Chesterton, Porter, Burns Harbor and Beverly Shores.
The deadline to submit Voice of the People letters is noon, Thursday,
November 3. All election letters will be printed on or before Friday,
November 4. Letters should be 400 words or less and include the name of the
writer. A phone number should be included for purposes of verification. The
phone number will not be printed.
Email to
news@chestertontribune.com
Advertising
Deadlines
The deadlines for camera ready ads including digital .pdf files are as
follows:
The deadline for advertisements to be printed or inserted on Friday,
November 4 is noon, Thursday, November 3.
And the deadline for advertisements to be printed or inserted on Monday,
November 7 is noon, Friday, November 4.
For advertising that is NOT camera ready please allow one extra day.
For more information, phone 926-1131 or email
news@chestertontribune.com
or
ads@chestertontribune.com
All political advertising must be paid in advance and include “paid for by”
information as required by law.