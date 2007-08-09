Tea partiers file suit challenging Lugar ballot status

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana tea partiers are fighting in
court to remove U.S. Sen. Richard Lugar from the May primary ballot.
Eric Bohnet
argues in a lawsuit filed Wednesday in Marion Circuit Court in
Indianapolis that Lugar is not qualified to run for re-election because he
lives in Virginia.
A pair of
Indiana attorney generals has upheld that Lugar can still call himself a
resident of Indiana while living in Virginia because he is away on
official state business: representing the state in Congress. The Indiana
Election Commission agreed with that interpretation two weeks ago and
voted unanimously to keep Lugar on the ballot.
Lugar
spokesman David Willkie says he is "not surprised" by the challenge and
called the suit a "waste of taxpayer money."