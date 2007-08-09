Tea partiers file suit challenging Lugar ballot status

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana tea partiers are fighting in court to remove U.S. Sen. Richard Lugar from the May primary ballot.

Eric Bohnet argues in a lawsuit filed Wednesday in Marion Circuit Court in Indianapolis that Lugar is not qualified to run for re-election because he lives in Virginia.

A pair of Indiana attorney generals has upheld that Lugar can still call himself a resident of Indiana while living in Virginia because he is away on official state business: representing the state in Congress. The Indiana Election Commission agreed with that interpretation two weeks ago and voted unanimously to keep Lugar on the ballot.

Lugar spokesman David Willkie says he is "not surprised" by the challenge and called the suit a "waste of taxpayer money."