State House and Senate races on the Tuesday ballot

In the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 2., Dunelanders will vote—depending
on where they live—in one of three state House races, one of two U.S. House
races, and a single state Senate race.
State House,
3rd District
In this race Democrat incumbent Charlie Brown will defend his 3rd District
seat in the Indiana House against Libertarian John A. Schick. There is no
Republican candidate.
Brown is running on his record of a “myriad of health related legislation,”
Schick on his business experience as a management consultant.
Brown supports Porter County’s continued participation in the Northwest
Indiana Regional Development Authority (RDA), while Schick is “dead against
the RDA.”
Brown considers the key issue in the race to be “jobs and economic
development for the district.” Schick advocates, on behalf of small
businesses, reducing “excessive taxation, restricting business licensing,
and permitting.”
State House,
4th District
In this race Republican incumbent Ed Soliday will defend his 4th District in
the Indiana House against Democrat Thomas W. Webber Sr.
Soliday supported 2009 balanced budget legislation and was an early
supporter of property tax-cap legislation and sponsored 911 consolidation
legislation, co-authored Illiana legislation, and authored Little Calumet
River reform legislation. Webber served 20 years as a police officer and 30
years as an attorney and judge.
Soliday supports Porter County’s continued participation in the RDA, while
Webber favors re-visiting the authorizing legislation to permit Porter
County to withdraw from the RDA should it lose its ongoing court case.
Soliday cites three key issues in the race: maintaining a balanced budget
without raising primary taxes, creating a regulatory and tax environment
which encourages job growth, and making state and local government more
efficient and effective. Webber cites as a key issue the creation of jobs by
making the state and the district more attractive for businesses; Webber
also wants to make the state government’s spending and budgeting of taxpayer
moneys fully transparent.
State House,
10th District
In this race Democrat incumbent Charles Chuck Moseley will defend his 10th
District seat in the Indiana House against Republican Kenneth Michael
Kaminski.
Moseley points to his legislative record on healthcare issues, Kaminski to
his international business experience.
Both Moseley and Kaminski support Porter County’s continued participation in
the RDA.
For Moseley the key issue in the race is jobs and he supports the
implementation of “a commonsense plan to create sustainable good-paying jobs
in our communities”; part of Moseley’s plan would include rebuilding
infrastructure, part making our “communities more attractive to business.”
For Kaminski the key issue is fiscal responsibility achieved by “maintaining
a balanced state budget that excludes raising taxes; Kaminski also believes
in the need “to create an environment for businesses that will encourage
their growth, modernization, and expansion.”
State Senate,
4th District
In this race Democrat incumbent Karen Tallian will defend her 4th District
seat in the Indiana Senate against Republican Shawn Olson.
Tallian authored the Mortgage Foreclosure Prevention program, co-authored
the Great Lakes Compact, is seeking to improve the Unemployment Insurance
Trust Fund, and sits on the State Budget Committee, which oversees the
spending of all state agencies. Olson is a small-business owner and his
church board’s chair and treasurer and points to his experience in managing
budgets.
Tallian “supports the RDA concept” and while she believes that the
authorizing legislation “needs some work,” she also notes that the RDA has
providing funding for the Portage Lakefront Park, the Porter Ind. 49
Gateway, and the South Shore. Olson says that he would be “glad to re-visit
the RDA legislation” but wants voters to remember that their homestead
credit “is tied in with the RDA legislation” and that “there are a lot of
commitments at stake” in Porter County’s participation in the RDA.
For Tallian the “most difficult issue is prioritizing which (state) programs
and agencies continue to be funded” and keeping a balance “between keeping
taxes low and maintaining essential services, especially education and job
creation.” For Olson “jobs are a big concern” but he believes that
“government is not a good job creator” and “only tends to create more
government and get in the way of real job growth by over-taxing and
over-regulating.”
U.S. House, 1st
District
In this race Democrat incumbent Pete Visclosky is defending his 1st District
seat in the U.S. House against Republican Mark Leyva and Libertarian Jon
Morris. Most Dunelanders will vote in this race.
Visclosky is seeking his 14th term, cites his chairmanship of the
Congressional Steel Caucus and his Buy America advocacy, and points to his
legislative support of the Bulletproof Vest Partnership and the Marquette
Plan. Leyva is basing his candidacy on his constitutional qualifications for
office: that is, he is at least 25 years old and a U.S. citizen. Morris is
basing his candidacy on his education and experience: his JD/MBA for
Valparaiso University, his BA in economics and business administration, and
his “many different jobs.”
Visclosky voted in favor of the health-care reform bill but concedes that
“unintended consequences may necessitate adjustments.” Both Leyva and Morris
want to see that bill repealed.
Visclosky would not say specifically whether he supports extending the 2001
and 2003 tax cuts set to expire on Jan. 1. Leyva does support their
extension “for everyone,” while Morris supports their extension only “if
accompanied by a decrease in government spending.”
U.S. House, 2nd
District
In this race Democrat incumbent Joe Donnelly is defending his 2nd District
seat in the U.S. House against Republican Jackie Walorski and Libertarian
Mark Vogel. Most residents of Jackson and Pine townships will vote in this
race.
Walorski did not provide a response to a candidate questionnaire and the
Chesterton Tribune is unfamiliar with her views on the issues.
Donnelly “supported the largest middle-class tax cut in history” and “voted
for $30 billion in tax breaks for small businesses” and is an advocate for
veterans of the U.S. military. Vogel is a “veteran, a college student, and a
healthcare professional.”
Donnelly voted in favor the health-care reform bill but says that “no
legislation is perfect” and that he would have “preferred that the health
insurance reforms be done in parts.” Vogel says that “federal control over
healthcare results in doctors losing their autonomy, patients having fewer
options, and skyrocketing costs.”
Donnelly supports “making the current tax cuts for 98 percent of all
taxpayers permanent.” Vogel also supports the extension of those tax cuts
but warns against “inflating the money supply.”