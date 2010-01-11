State House and Senate races on the Tuesday ballot

In the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 2., Dunelanders will vote—depending on where they live—in one of three state House races, one of two U.S. House races, and a single state Senate race.

State House,

3rd District

In this race Democrat incumbent Charlie Brown will defend his 3rd District seat in the Indiana House against Libertarian John A. Schick. There is no Republican candidate.

Brown is running on his record of a “myriad of health related legislation,” Schick on his business experience as a management consultant.

Brown supports Porter County’s continued participation in the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority (RDA), while Schick is “dead against the RDA.”

Brown considers the key issue in the race to be “jobs and economic development for the district.” Schick advocates, on behalf of small businesses, reducing “excessive taxation, restricting business licensing, and permitting.”

State House,

4th District

In this race Republican incumbent Ed Soliday will defend his 4th District in the Indiana House against Democrat Thomas W. Webber Sr.

Soliday supported 2009 balanced budget legislation and was an early supporter of property tax-cap legislation and sponsored 911 consolidation legislation, co-authored Illiana legislation, and authored Little Calumet River reform legislation. Webber served 20 years as a police officer and 30 years as an attorney and judge.

Soliday supports Porter County’s continued participation in the RDA, while Webber favors re-visiting the authorizing legislation to permit Porter County to withdraw from the RDA should it lose its ongoing court case.

Soliday cites three key issues in the race: maintaining a balanced budget without raising primary taxes, creating a regulatory and tax environment which encourages job growth, and making state and local government more efficient and effective. Webber cites as a key issue the creation of jobs by making the state and the district more attractive for businesses; Webber also wants to make the state government’s spending and budgeting of taxpayer moneys fully transparent.

State House, 10th District

In this race Democrat incumbent Charles Chuck Moseley will defend his 10th District seat in the Indiana House against Republican Kenneth Michael Kaminski.

Moseley points to his legislative record on healthcare issues, Kaminski to his international business experience.

Both Moseley and Kaminski support Porter County’s continued participation in the RDA.

For Moseley the key issue in the race is jobs and he supports the implementation of “a commonsense plan to create sustainable good-paying jobs in our communities”; part of Moseley’s plan would include rebuilding infrastructure, part making our “communities more attractive to business.” For Kaminski the key issue is fiscal responsibility achieved by “maintaining a balanced state budget that excludes raising taxes; Kaminski also believes in the need “to create an environment for businesses that will encourage their growth, modernization, and expansion.”

State Senate, 4th District

In this race Democrat incumbent Karen Tallian will defend her 4th District seat in the Indiana Senate against Republican Shawn Olson.

Tallian authored the Mortgage Foreclosure Prevention program, co-authored the Great Lakes Compact, is seeking to improve the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund, and sits on the State Budget Committee, which oversees the spending of all state agencies. Olson is a small-business owner and his church board’s chair and treasurer and points to his experience in managing budgets.

Tallian “supports the RDA concept” and while she believes that the authorizing legislation “needs some work,” she also notes that the RDA has providing funding for the Portage Lakefront Park, the Porter Ind. 49 Gateway, and the South Shore. Olson says that he would be “glad to re-visit the RDA legislation” but wants voters to remember that their homestead credit “is tied in with the RDA legislation” and that “there are a lot of commitments at stake” in Porter County’s participation in the RDA.

For Tallian the “most difficult issue is prioritizing which (state) programs and agencies continue to be funded” and keeping a balance “between keeping taxes low and maintaining essential services, especially education and job creation.” For Olson “jobs are a big concern” but he believes that “government is not a good job creator” and “only tends to create more government and get in the way of real job growth by over-taxing and over-regulating.”

U.S. House, 1st District

In this race Democrat incumbent Pete Visclosky is defending his 1st District seat in the U.S. House against Republican Mark Leyva and Libertarian Jon Morris. Most Dunelanders will vote in this race.

Visclosky is seeking his 14th term, cites his chairmanship of the Congressional Steel Caucus and his Buy America advocacy, and points to his legislative support of the Bulletproof Vest Partnership and the Marquette Plan. Leyva is basing his candidacy on his constitutional qualifications for office: that is, he is at least 25 years old and a U.S. citizen. Morris is basing his candidacy on his education and experience: his JD/MBA for Valparaiso University, his BA in economics and business administration, and his “many different jobs.”

Visclosky voted in favor of the health-care reform bill but concedes that “unintended consequences may necessitate adjustments.” Both Leyva and Morris want to see that bill repealed.

Visclosky would not say specifically whether he supports extending the 2001 and 2003 tax cuts set to expire on Jan. 1. Leyva does support their extension “for everyone,” while Morris supports their extension only “if accompanied by a decrease in government spending.”

U.S. House, 2nd District

In this race Democrat incumbent Joe Donnelly is defending his 2nd District seat in the U.S. House against Republican Jackie Walorski and Libertarian Mark Vogel. Most residents of Jackson and Pine townships will vote in this race.

Walorski did not provide a response to a candidate questionnaire and the Chesterton Tribune is unfamiliar with her views on the issues.

Donnelly “supported the largest middle-class tax cut in history” and “voted for $30 billion in tax breaks for small businesses” and is an advocate for veterans of the U.S. military. Vogel is a “veteran, a college student, and a healthcare professional.”

Donnelly voted in favor the health-care reform bill but says that “no legislation is perfect” and that he would have “preferred that the health insurance reforms be done in parts.” Vogel says that “federal control over healthcare results in doctors losing their autonomy, patients having fewer options, and skyrocketing costs.”

Donnelly supports “making the current tax cuts for 98 percent of all taxpayers permanent.” Vogel also supports the extension of those tax cuts but warns against “inflating the money supply.”