Some Indiana voters facing up to three hour waits

FISHERS, Ind.
(AP) — Voters in the Indianapolis metropolitan area are reporting long
lines and long waits at some polling places amid heavy voter turnout.
Residents in
Republican-dominated Hamilton County just north of Indianapolis waited up
to three hours to vote at some of the county's 150 polling stations. Some
Marion County sites had waits of an hour.
Hamilton
County Election Administrator Kathy Richardson says a programming glitch
that affected voting machines in about half the county's polling sites
delayed Tuesday's voting by about 20 minutes. But she attributed the long
lines that formed to high interest in the presidential election and a
local referendum on whether Fishers should remain a town or become a city.
Fishers
resident Charlene Shannon says some people left without voting because the
lines were so long.