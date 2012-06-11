Some Indiana voters facing up to three hour waits

FISHERS, Ind. (AP) — Voters in the Indianapolis metropolitan area are reporting long lines and long waits at some polling places amid heavy voter turnout.

Residents in Republican-dominated Hamilton County just north of Indianapolis waited up to three hours to vote at some of the county's 150 polling stations. Some Marion County sites had waits of an hour.

Hamilton County Election Administrator Kathy Richardson says a programming glitch that affected voting machines in about half the county's polling sites delayed Tuesday's voting by about 20 minutes. But she attributed the long lines that formed to high interest in the presidential election and a local referendum on whether Fishers should remain a town or become a city.

Fishers resident Charlene Shannon says some people left without voting because the lines were so long.