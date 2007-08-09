School referendum backers report donations

As of April 13, the dollar value in commitment for saving the Duneland Schools’ general fund budget from further cuts by the state so far was $9,050.

This past Friday at noon was the deadline for candidate committees, regular party committees and political action committees on the 2012 primary election ballot to file a pre-primary campaign finance report with the county election board.

The “Friends of Duneland Schools” political action committee announced a total of $9,050 in contributions in its finance report. The PAC was organized to campaign for the referendum which asks Dunelanders if they favor raising property taxes by .22 for every $100 of assessed value over the next seven years. The revenue drawn will offset budget deficits seen in the schools’ general fund due to state cuts.

The report discloses 18 different contributors who have donated at least $50. The following is the list of donations that were recorded as being $500 or more according to the forms filed with the county voters registration office: Tama D. Pickford, of Westchester Twp. ($1,500); Christopher and Vickie Craig, of Jackson Twp. ($1,000); Bradley and Rebecca Whitmore, of Westchester Twp. ($1,000); Christine and Kenneth Turner, of Jackson Twp. ($1,000); Leslie Plesac, of Jackson Twp. ($1,000); Maureen and Seth Warran, of Westchester Twp. ($1,000); Robert Sularksi, of Jackson Twp. ($500); and Jack and Loa Baer, of Westchester Twp. ($500).

The referendum will be decided in the May 8 primary elections. The question will be on both Democrat and Republican Ballots, and also on special ballots for those who do not wish to declare a party.