Questions being sought for Lugar/ Mourdock Senate debate

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Voters with questions for the two Republican candidates for Indiana’s U.S. Senate seat can submit them online ahead of the lone primary debate between Sen. Richard Lugar and state Treasurer Richard Mourdock.

The Indiana Debate Commission announced Tuesday that it is accepting questions for the April 11 debate through Facebook or its website.

Questions will be screened by the commission. Voters whose questions are chosen may ask them in person or through a pre-taped video.

The one-hour debate will be held at 7 p.m. at the Indianapolis studios of television station WFYI. Former TV broadcaster and Ball State University professor Phil Bremen will be the moderator.

Debate commission President Max Jones says the debate will focus on the economy, international affairs and other topics.