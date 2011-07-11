Porter voters have clear choices in three races Tuesday

Republicans Carol Pomeroy, Jeanine Virtue and Rob Pomeroy are all unopposed
in the Town of Porter’s general election Tuesday.
Pomeroy seeks another term as Clerk-treasurer, Virtue the Ward 2 Town
Council seat and Pomeroy the same in Ward 3.
Republican incumbents in those wards --- Jon Granat and Dave Babcock,
respectively --- didn’t seek a second term, and current Ward 1 Republican
councilman Todd Martin lost his re-election bid in the primary.
That leaves three Democrats in contested races hoping to break the current
all-GOP hold on Porter town government, and Republicans hoping to fend off
the takeover attempt.
Kenneth Timm is carrying the GOP banner in Ward 1 after defeating Martin in
May; Democrat William Cantrell also wants to claim that Town Council seat.
Timm had sought being appointed to the council in the 2008 GOP caucus that
chose Martin. Cantrell previously served as an elected member of the
Westchester Township Board and of the Union Township School Board in
Wheeler.
Timm has been a member of the Porter Plan Commission for almost eight years
and recently was named to the town Board of Zoning Appeals. Cantrell is a
member of the Porter Stormwater Management Board.
Timm wants to finish the repair/replacement of Porter’s sewer
infrastructure, encourage economic development in Porter and, most of all,
listen to what the people of Porter have to say. His main priority will be
to do the best job he can to benefit the town and have it run smoothly, said
Timm.
Cantrell supports and would expand the Gateway plan to include more areas
along U.S. 20; work to enact a policy that no appointed board can levy
taxes, fees, take on debt or property without Town Council approval; and
listen to residents’ concerns, especially regarding the impact of tourism,
bike trail security and Porter’s way of life.
He would use openness, public respect and non-partisanship to rebuild public
trust so the Town Council can return to serving all the people, added
Cantrell.
In Ward 4, Republican incumbent Trevin Fowler is seeking his first full term
after being appointed by a GOP caucus to the Town Council 15 months ago
although Fowler has been a member of the Porter Redevelopment Commission
since 2008.
He’s opposed by current Porter Board of Zoning Appeals member Elka Nelson, a
Democrat. She and Fowler offer voters a clear choice regarding their
respective positions on several issues including the ongoing Gateway and
Brickyard economic-development initiatives.
Fowler said those two projects and vibrant development of Porter’s downtown
Hawthorne Park, coupled with planned town hike/bike trails, are all
important to the town’s future to create jobs, lower taxes and increase
revenue. With the town owning the 32-acre Brickyard site, he noted, Porter’s
perfectly positioned to seek grants and approvals for the environmental
remediation needed there.
His main priority in a full term, Fowler added, is to ensure basic services
are sustained for residents while continuing to champion the Gateway and
Brickyard to move Porter forward.
Nelson said she’d encourage a complete review and possible revision of the
Porter town code; seek public input and fully research matters prior to any
decision; retain qualified advisors on how to proceed with the Brickyard
project; and foster a policy of responsive, respectful, reliable town
services from all Porter boards, departments and council members.
Additionally, according to Nelson, the town should negotiate to provide the
least amount of assistance to Gateway developers, and her main priority is
to gain the confidence and trust of residents by working together to return
the Town of Porter to its citizens.
The contest to represent Ward 5 on the Town Council has one-term Republican
incumbent Michele Bollinger challenged by Democrat Greg Stinson. She’s
served on the town Redevelopment Commission and Plan Commission as well as
being the town’s appointee to various regional boards/committees; Stinson’s
been a member of the Porter Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals for
seven years.
One of several differences between the candidates’ positions is Bollinger
said she would designate land within the Gateway project boundaries as a
tax-increment financing or TIF district to assure Porter has the money
needed for areas of growth; Stinson said a careful analysis should be done
first because overuse of TIF can have negative effects on Porter’s general
budget.
Bollinger said she wants to continue the focus on developing the Gateway and
the Brickyard to create sustainable jobs and lower property taxes; she would
continue the current $5.1 million program to rehabilitate Porter’s aging
sewer system and continue to examine and make the necessary changes and
updates to the town code, especially the current building code.
Her entire reason for seeking a second term, she explained, is to finish
what her council has started and to see many of those projects, including
the Gateway, the Brickyard, the Dunes Kankakee Trail and the Orchard
Pedestrian Trail, come to fruition.
Stinson called for developing a Porter strategic plan that would allow the
town to plan, prioritize and organize its organizational structure,
development efforts and spending. He also wants to review/revise the town
code, have all eligible reports, documents and minutes posted on the town’s
website, and have a meaningful question-and-answer session for residents at
each council meeting.
His main priority, said Stinson, will be to quickly change the tone in the
town hall by constructively engaging residents and being a responsible
representative who will work in their best interests.
All contested candidates responded to a more detailed Chesterton Tribune
questionnaire addressing specific campaign issues. The answers in the Timm/Cantrell
race were published Oct. 27, and both the Fowler/Nelson and
Bollinger/Stinson races on Oct. 26. All can be found at
www.chestertontribune.com