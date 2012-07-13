Porter Democrat caucus breaks tie on 2nd ballot to choose Wodrich new councilman

David Wodrich
joined the Porter Town Council and was sworn in Tuesday night following a
Democratic caucus that selected him to represent Ward 1.
He will serve
the three and a half years remaining on the term of Bill Cantrell, who
resigned effective July 1 due to health reasons.
Democrat Karen
Pisowicz also was a candidate for the vacancy. The first ballot ended in a
tie with Wodrich the victor on a second 3-1 ballot. Had that been a tie
also, Porter County Democratic chairman Jeff Chidester, who chaired the
caucus, would have cast the deciding vote.
Chidester was
assisted by caucus vice-chairperson Kathy Koszuzek, who administered
Wodrich’s oath of office.
He owns Third
Coast Spice Cafe in Chesterton and is a 10-year Porter resident. “We like
the area and everything it has to offer,” Wodrich told caucus members,
describing the people of Porter as a great community. As for the economic
development the town is seeing, “I believe we need to grow at a certain rate
but not too fast,” he added.
Because of his
business experience including supervising employees, Wodrich said he
believes his strengths to be listening to people and adapting to each
individual when solving a problem or reaching a decision, skills that will
help him make informed judgments for the town, he noted.
“I’ll do the
best I can on the council and take each individual case as it comes,”
Wodrich commented upon his selection.
Later, he told
the Chesterton Tribune his priorities will be “to make sure the town
runs smooth.” He plans to get up to speed by reading whatever materials he’s
given. The biggest challenge he sees for Porter is keeping up with
technology.
Pisowicz had
told caucus members and the assembled bi-partisan audience that after living
in Porter for 65 years, “I have an interest in the town and I love the
town.” She said she’s been coming to town government meetings for 20 years,
and that following Cantrell as the Ward 1 council member would be a hard
seat to fill.
Representing
Westchester 13, he was one of the caucus’ four Democratic precinct
committeepersons voting. The others were Donald “Doc” Whisler, Westchester
7; Dennis McCafferty, Westchester 16; and Jennifer Klug, Westchester 5.
After the
meeting Klug volunteered, “I voted for Karen. She’s been involved in her
community for over 20 years, and on the Police Commission.” Klug said
Wodrich hasn’t attended a Town Council meeting until recently.
Wodrich
confirmed he attended the last one. The next council meeting is July 24.