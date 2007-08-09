Porter County Sheriff candidates Levi and Lain profiled

Porter County Sheriff David Lain is basing his candidacy for re-election on
his accomplishments in office, including a drop in the crime rate, his
public outreach, and several new and ongoing initiatives.
Lain, 56 and a resident of Valparaiso, served 22 years with the Valparaiso
PD—much of that time as a patrol supervisor—before leaving with the rank of
lieutenant when tapped to serve as former sheriff Dave Reynolds’ chief
deputy.
Under his own administration, Lain says, Porter County’s crime rate has
dropped 13 percent while last year arrests increased 24 percent. “We
crippled the Invaders Motorcycle Gang last year. We had some very
significant heroin rings broken up a couple of years ago. So there’s great
police work going on.”
“But we absolutely have to partner with the community because that’s where
we can get the information we need to bring these people to justice,” Lain
adds, and here he says he’s made a point of “steering” the PCSP in the
direction “of fairness, accountability, responsiveness, and connectivity.”
“I make the point all the time about having buy-in from the people that we
serve,” Lain says. “The more that the residents of Porter County understand
what we’re trying to do, the better they know us not only as a department
but as individuals and the better we can know them through this community
outreach. It gives them the trust in their Sheriff’s Department. It’s given
them the sense that they’re included in public safety.”
Lain points to his administration’s accomplishments. “The single largest
social ill we face not only in the county but in the country is substance
abuse,” he says, so he increased the number of his officers detached to the
Porter County Drug Task Force—now two—while he also detached an officer to
the DEA.
Lain is also seeking to include Porter County in the Lake County High
Intensity Drug Trafficking Area or HIDTA, which would mean “additional
resources for the problem: money, manpower.”
Among his other initiatives Lain counts the creation of the “Flex Team,” a
flying squad of officers “that can respond to hot spots.” Originally tasked
with traffic enforcement, the Flex Team—whose members work flexible
schedules and are available for duty around the clock—now works warrant
service and does extra burglary patrols, responding “to any area that shows
up as a blip on activities.”
In conjunction with local police chiefs, Lain has created as well a Gang
Task Force and sent two of his officers to Chicago for specialized training.
“We’ve seen some tagging, some indications that there are at least wannabes
in the area. And the best response is preemption. I think we’re a little
ahead of the curve.”
Lain is especially proud of his ability to “engineer” the first increase in
manpower on the PCSP “for a decade.” Only two officers but “two is better
than none,” he says. “And we were able to do that without affecting the
General Fund. These days it’s all about creative financing. We were able to
do that with some fees the Sheriff’s Department charges for civil process.”
Why Run Again?
When asked why he’s seeking re-election, Lain says this: “I’ve really
enjoyed steering this department into what I think has been a very
productive and effective force of people. I think, selfishly, I plan on
staying here in Porter County for the foreseeable future, and as a resident
I have a stake in how effective the public safety is in our region. Part of
my motivation is I want to continue to live in a safe community. And there’s
always more to do. We started a lot of things.”
Differentiate
Yourself
from Your
Opponent
When asked to differentiate himself from his opponent, Republican Ralph
Levi, Lain says that he finds Levi’s campaign motto—“Experience for a
Change”—“curious.”
“First of all, he hasn’t been a police officer in a few years,” Lain says.
“He retired. And he had the experience of being a lieutenant in the
Sheriff’s Department and it was the pinnacle of his career. That was the
pinnacle of my career at my last department. I’ve since gone on to be a
chief and an elected sheriff. Experience. I’m not sure how he’s seeing that
as his strong point. And as for change, I’m very happy with what we’ve been
able to accomplish.”
The Issues
For Lain the “No. 1” issue of the race is substance abuse because “its
tentacles reach out to so many other areas: family, economic.”
And then there’s traffic. “Traffic is still a huge concern and it’s going to
get worse” as Porter County’s population grows. So we have to make sure our
Patrol Division responds. It’s a balancing act. It’s how you deploy your
resources. . . . The problem is, we’ve got over 1,000 miles of road in
Porter County. And we can’t be everywhere at that same time. But that’s
where the buy-in comes in.”
Lain says that, when the PCSP receives a traffic complaint, he assigns
special patrols and has even had officers walk the neighborhood. Lain has
also created the “Report a Violator Program,” in which folks are urged to
send a scofflaw’s license number and the date, time, and location to the
PCSP. “And I’ll send (the scofflaw) a personal letter. It’s not as
satisfying as seeing that person get a traffic ticket but it lets them know
that somebody’s paying attention and that we care.”
Lain Responds to
Levi
To Levi’s critiques of his administration, Lain makes the following
responses.
On “low morale” in the PCSP: “It almost sounds hackneyed. My accomplishments
are really based a lot on what the men and women in my department do. They
work hard every day, every night, and they make me look good.”
On a “disproportionately high number” of supervisors: “I disagree. As far as
being top heavy, the last time I looked at the numbers, when I was Chief
Deputy, we actually had a lower percentage of supervisory staff than there
was” in the administration previous to former sheriff Dave Reynolds’. “Just
because someone’s a supervisor doesn’t mean he’s not out there being a
police officer. (Levi’s) using the argument that has been used historically
when you’re not sure what else to use. . . . But it’s a big department and
there are administrative necessities.”
On “slow” slow response times and follow-up: “I’m not sure where he’s coming
from with this. Some of what might be happening is that when someone calls
the (PCSP) they’re not really talking to the (PCSP). They’re talking to 911.
A separate issue. And we’ve actually had discussions with the 911 staff.
‘You don’t make the call. Somebody needs to let us know and we’ll get back
to them.’ . . . I won’t say there’s a 100-percent call-back because I can’t
even get back to everybody who calls my phone. But as a corporate entity we
do respond as quickly and as efficiently as possible.”
On the “manipulation” of crime statistics: “I know departments that have
played fast and loose that way. I’m a firm believer in what is, is. We send
in our reports every month. And it’s just not true. We’re accurate in what
we report.”
On the “unusability” of Jail’s third pod: “If we’re not using something over
there, it’s silly to let it degrade. . . . The lion’s share of what we’ve
taken out of there is technology. Video visitation is a big part of the
technology in the jail. And those monitors are eight years old. The reported
life span for video equipment is seven years.” Lain adds that it would take
only $30,000 and—depending on parts availability—“a week or two” to make the
Jail’s third pod usable.
On the “disappearance” of Jail upkeep funds: In fact that fund—the 217
Fund—totals more than $400,000, Lain says. “It’s probably closer to $1
million.” Of that the PCSP gets around 60 percent, the Commissioners the
other 40 percent. And the 217 Fund is used only “in part” for jail upkeep
but mostly for feeding the prisoners. This year’s food budget was around
$350,000, Lain says, “and we’ve got a buffer now of around $300,000” in the
217 Fund. “It hasn’t evaporated. We know where it is.”
On his “mismanagement of moneys”: “All those funds are well accounted for.
From day to day, I don’t know what’s in each one. We’re in the process of
skimping, saving, and we use significant amounts from those auxiliary funds
to supplement what had been a General Fund item the year before.” Lain adds,
“I’ve said it to everybody on the County Council: ‘Anytime you want to come
in, come on over.’ All they have to do is walk over to the Auditor’s
Office.”
On take-home vehicles for “friends and part-time employees”: “The IRS
contends (that the take-home individuals) are not officers” but “I have
given them special deputy commissions. And if you read Indiana statute, that
says they’re police officers.” Lain adds that one of the individuals, the
911 Center Director, should have a vehicle. “If something breaks in the 911
system, it’s absolutely imperative that he has a reliable car” in order to
respond. The other individuals are process servers, who only drive the
take-home vehicles home and may not use them off-duty. “It’s so much more
efficient if they can start delivering papers” first thing in the morning.
Last Thought
When a new officer joins the PCSP, Lain always tells him or her, “‘When
you’ve lost that fire in the belly, it’s time maybe to think about a new
career.’”
“I haven’t lost that,” Lain says.