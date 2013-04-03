Porter County Republican Party Caucus elects new officers

The Porter County Republican precinct organization met Saturday in a caucus
and elected a new leadership team including Michael Simpson of Valparaiso as
chairman, Victoria Gresham of Portage as vice Chair, Ken Williams of south
Porter County as treasurer and Krista Arvidson of the Duneland area as
secretary.
“Our new
leadership team is honored and humbled by the trust that the Porter County
Republican Precinct Organization has placed in us,” said Simpson. “We look
forward to strengthening an effective communication network with the
precinct organization, officeholders and candidates to advance the
Republican ideals of smaller, efficient and responsive government and
keeping Porter County the best place to live, work, build a business, raise
a family.”
Simpson,
formerly vice chair for the Party, replaces Joyce Webster of Portage who did
not seek re-election.
Newly elected
vice chair Victoria Gresham of Portage has served as vice chair of the
Portage Township Precinct Organization.
Replacing Donna
Levi as Party secretary, who also did not seek re-election, is Krista
Arvidson of Duneland who currently serves as vice chair of the Porter County
Young Republicans.
Ken Williams of
south Porter County was re-elected to serve another term as treasurer.
“On behalf of
all of the Porter County Republican organization, we wish to thank Joyce
Webster and Donna Levi for their years of dedication and commitment to the
Party” said Simpson. “Because of their hard work, our Party organization
remains strong and ready for the future.”
Posted 3/4/2013