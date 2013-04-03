Porter County Republican Party Caucus elects new officers

The Porter County Republican precinct organization met Saturday in a caucus and elected a new leadership team including Michael Simpson of Valparaiso as chairman, Victoria Gresham of Portage as vice Chair, Ken Williams of south Porter County as treasurer and Krista Arvidson of the Duneland area as secretary.

“Our new leadership team is honored and humbled by the trust that the Porter County Republican Precinct Organization has placed in us,” said Simpson. “We look forward to strengthening an effective communication network with the precinct organization, officeholders and candidates to advance the Republican ideals of smaller, efficient and responsive government and keeping Porter County the best place to live, work, build a business, raise a family.”

Simpson, formerly vice chair for the Party, replaces Joyce Webster of Portage who did not seek re-election.

Newly elected vice chair Victoria Gresham of Portage has served as vice chair of the Portage Township Precinct Organization.

Replacing Donna Levi as Party secretary, who also did not seek re-election, is Krista Arvidson of Duneland who currently serves as vice chair of the Porter County Young Republicans.

Ken Williams of south Porter County was re-elected to serve another term as treasurer.

“On behalf of all of the Porter County Republican organization, we wish to thank Joyce Webster and Donna Levi for their years of dedication and commitment to the Party” said Simpson. “Because of their hard work, our Party organization remains strong and ready for the future.”

