Porter County Democratic caucus names party officers

The Porter County Democratic Central Committee proudly announces its officers elected on Saturday, March 2.

Chairman Jeffrey Chidester was re-elected without opposition to another four-year term as chair to lead the County Democrats. He was joined by Kathy Kozuszek, vice-chair, and Debbie Kerr-Cook, secretary, both unopposed.

The Central Committee welcomed a new party treasurer, Chris Stidham, Clerk-Treasurer of the City of Portage. He replaces Clay Patton, who chose not to run for re-election after serving five years.

“The Party was well served by Clay Patton’s many attributes. He will be missed but we all feel that newly elected Treasurer Chris Stidham is more than up to the task and brings a wealth of knowledge to the Democratic Team,” Chairman Chidester said.

“Over the past four years, the Porter County Democratic Central Committee has led a party with a distinguished track record of public service. Democrat elected officials in County government continue to fight to invest the sale of the hospital proceeds into Porter County’s future. All over the County, Democrats are fighting against waste and excess to protect taxpayers,” Chidester said. “Looking to the next four years, Porter County Democrats remain committed to electing Democrats to offices county-wide to provide better service to constituents.

Chidester said, “The Porter County Democrats are committed to serving all Porter County residents and providing quality candidates who are not only qualified but eager to serve the people of our county!”

For more information about the Porter County Democrat Party, please contact Chairman Jeff Chidester at 219-712-8081 or chidesterjl@sbcglobal.net