By PAULENE
POPARAD
The two At-Large seats on the Burns Harbor Town Council are up for grabs
with the incumbents, Republican Toni Biancardi and Democrat Louis Bain, both
deciding not to run again.
Hoping to claim victory Nov. 8 are Republicans Jack Given and Rick Hummel,
and Democrats Gregory Miller and Gene Weibl.
Given is a self-employed builder of green modular homes and an area
representative for Cultural Academic Student Exchange, which places foreign
students with host families. Hummel is retired, and Miller is an
electrician/process technician for Lafarge NA.
Below in the order they appear on the ballot are the candidates’ responses
to a Chesterton Tribune questionnaire. Some answers were condensed
due to length. Weibl did not respond by the deadline.
Click Here or scroll down for:
GREGORY MILLER
RICK HUMMEL
JACK GIVEN
Age: 68
Years lived in town: 2
What qualifications/experience do you have that makes you the best candidate
for your office? Masters Degree in Social Work: experience in conflict
resolution and active listening and am trained to deal with conflicts and
bring about resolutions. Real estate broker: I realize that time is of the
essence in developing and maintaining time lines and achieving goals by
deadlines. I can foster discipline and accountability so the council
conducts business more efficiently and agenda items are dealt with in a
timely manner.
If elected, what three projects, changes or policies would you like to see
implemented for Burns Harbor? 1) The Porter County Tourism branding
seminar listed fireworks as the image of Burns Harbor. We need to develop a
positive “branding.” The Town logo, Burns Harbor, the Art of Living Green,
is a start. We boast the 1st nationally certified green community;
industrially we produce steel, which is indefinitely recyclable. Both are
assets to build on to advance a better Town image. 2) The foresight and work
of the Town to develop a master plan needs to be nourished and implemented.
3) We need more openness, honesty, transparency and accountability: i.e.
recent tax abatement request for 2013 to 2023 was presented with little
hearing or discussion of benefits to the industry or community. The
clerk-treasurer instituted a policy without written documentation and one
that is contrary to Taxable Fringe Benefit Guide found at www.irs.gov.
If presented again, would you support Mittal’s request to extend its tax
abatement in return for Mittal paying off outstanding Town sewer bonds?
It needs to be presented, discussed and weighed --- pros and cons. Act in
haste, repent in leisure: not a good policy.
Items have been carried on the Town Council agenda for months before final
action on them occurs; how could Town business be conducted more
efficiently? “A new broom sweeps clean.” Much of the inefficiency of
town business is due to the “old broom” --- people on the council who have
been there too long. Although 2 of the council are “old broom” and
unopposed, 3 council members (3rd District and 2 At-Large) plus the town
clerk are up for election. Bringing in a majority of “new broom, including
town clerk” could help improve town government and business efficiency.
What role should the Town Council play in implementing the Downtown District
master plan? Securing infrastructure financing and marketing the plan to
businesses that can enhance the image of the Town.
Burns Harbor residents currently pay no Town user fee other than a sewer
bill. Do you believe it will become necessary within the next four years to
charge a garbage-collection fee or similar fee(s)? The question requires
creative, innovative approach: is competitive bidding available for cost
control? Is a recycling effort, including composting, gardens or mulching an
option? Taxes or fees are too often the opiate that stifles innovation.
What will be your main priority as a member of the Burns Harbor Town
Council? Foster integrity, accountability and pride in the work of
government and service to the Town. Recently a councilman came to the
council with a Tootsie Pop sucker. If you disrespect the room, you
disrespect the office and function. As one of the Democrat candidates,
pre-caucus said, “We deserve better.”
RICK HUMMEL
Age: 55
Years lived in town? 9 years, wife Shirley (Boatright) 35 years.
What qualifications/experience do you have that makes you the best candidate
for your office? I have a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration
with additional core classes in Project Management. I also hold Certified
Logistics Associate and a Certified Logistics Technician. Attended Burns
Harbor board meetings for the past 5 years and have been involved with
various subject matter discussions.
If elected, what three projects, changes or policies would you like to see
implemented for Burns Harbor? 1) Implementation of comprehensive plan.
2) Move forward with capital improvements. 3) Work with other agencies in
cooperation with the Marquette Pathway Project.
If presented again, would you support Mittal’s request to extend its tax
abatement in return for Mittal paying off outstanding Town sewer bonds?
I would have to look deeper into both situations and come up with the best
solution that benefits the citizens of Burns Harbor keeping in mind that
Mittal has been a good neighbor.
Items have been carried on the Town Council agenda for months before final
action on them occurs; how could Town business be conducted more
efficiently? By reaching out to the community in a more pro-active way
via town meetings at a more convenient time for residents to attend and/or
getting out into the community to speak to residents and get their views and
opinions.
What role should the Town Council play in implementing the Downtown District
master plan? Leading by marketing and giving new business tax abatements
and all tools at their disposal. The council should promote and preserve a
vibrant economy by encouraging business development and affordable housing
to create and sustain strong, healthy neighborhoods.
Burns Harbor residents currently pay no Town user fee other than a sewer
bill. Do you believe it will become necessary within the next four years to
charge a garbage-collection fee or similar fee(s)? I believe that the
Town Board will successfully renew any contract that will not burden the
residents of Burns Harbor with any such fees.
What will be your main priority as a member of the Burns Harbor Town
Council? To seek economic growth by moving forward with the Town’s
comprehensive plan and a Downtown district that will benefit the people of
Burns Harbor.
GREGORY MILLER
Age: 37
Years lived in town: 2
What qualifications/experience do you have that makes you the best candidate
for your office? I have experience as a board member with 3 different
NWI non-profits. Being on these boards, I have become familiarized with
issues of budget, planning and administration in a council-type forum. I
believe I have a clear vision for our Town, and the ability to help
implement it.
If elected, what three projects, changes or policies would you like to see
implemented for Burns Harbor? I unequivocally support the implementation
of the comprehensive plan to develop a downtown district with the retail
options, job opportunities, and services that our residents deserve. We have
a unique opportunity to leverage our central location to attract all these
things and we have yet to capitalize on it. I propose that barriers to new
businesses be reduced by streamlining bureaucratic hurdles and creating
incentives for new businesses to locate in Burns Harbor. The Town should
present an attractive face for potential new commerce, providing convenient
and courteous service to all comers.
If presented again, would you support Mittal’s request to extend its tax
abatement in return for Mittal paying off outstanding Town sewer bonds?
I’m not extremely well-versed on public finance yet, but it seems the
purpose of the sewer infrastructure is to help attract development. The
costs to land retail businesses are quite substantial. Why would we undercut
future revenues to fund additional needs such as roads, sidewalks, etc. in
order to pay off sewer bonds? The relevant financial implications of the
various scenarios need to be examined in detail. Mittal tries to utilize the
memory of the (2001) Bethlehem Steel bankruptcy to steer Town policy to
their advantage, but part of the problem is our heavy reliance on Mittal.
One of the many purposes of developing our Town is to broaden Burns Harbor’s
revenue base, and to provide for alternative employment and economic
opportunity. Going forward, it makes sense to cultivate economic diversity.
Items have been carried on the Town Council agenda for months before final
action on them occurs; how could Town business be conducted more
efficiently? By calling for more motions to force the issues, and not
being pressured to retract those motions. If a motion is called, it should
be voted on. It seems a lot of straight forward items are dithered on
unnecessarily. The Town pays professionals such as an attorney and an
engineer for their expertise. If the council has confidence in that
expertise, it should be acted on promptly, without seeking numerous
additional opinions. If the council has no confidence in the expertise, or
opinions aren’t rendered in a timely manner, then new professionals need to
be hired. The five council members, acting on expert opinions, are the legal
and political authority of the Town. Town employees and administrative
officials should implement policy as passed. There are legal avenues to
challenge misguided policy, but short of that, administrators need to
administer policy not debate it.
What role should the Town Council play in implementing the Downtown District
master plan? Barriers to attracting businesses need to be streamlined,
particularly administrative ones. The council should pursue intelligent and
well-reasoned revenue policies to facilitate the funding of the needed
infrastructure. Financial decisions need to be reasonably examined and
explained in the context of cost versus benefits. Policy should shift away
from being trucking friendly to being family friendly.
Burns Harbor residents currently pay no Town user fee other than a sewer
bill. Do you believe it will become necessary within the next four years to
charge a garbage-collection fee or similar fee(s)? This is an example of
what I mean by implementing well-reasoned policy. It is difficult to answer
a question such as this without being privy to the relevant details. I
understand there is a tendency to make issues such as taxes and fees
monolithic, for or against, but it is seldom that simple. What are the costs
to the Town? How does that fit into the overall revenue picture? Nobody
wants to impose a fee for its own sake, and I believe these issues shouldn’t
be framed this way.
What will be your main priority as a member of the Burns Harbor Town
Council? To conduct the people’s business efficiently, transparently,
and in a way that promotes the good of all the residents, not just a few. I
believe this goal can be accomplished by promoting economic development of
our Town, and utilizing the natural advantages we have by virtue of our
location in greater NW Indiana.
Posted 11/2/2011