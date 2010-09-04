Miller vs. LaFever for Republican Porter County Recorder nomination

In the primary election on Tuesday, May 4, Republican candidates Jon Miller and William A. LaFever will vie for the nomination for Porter County Recorder. The Chesterton Tribune invited both to respond to candidate questionnaires.

(1) Age, place of residence, occupation.

Miller: 52, Chesterton, computer network administrator for the Porter County Sheriff’s Police and 911 Dispatch.

LaFever: 42, Union Township, construction sales.

(2) Describe the Porter County Recorder’s responsibilities. (75 words)

Miller: The Recorder was the first constitutional office in county government in Indiana. The Recorder's function and responsibility is to maintain permanent public records of legal instruments involving real estate, deeds, mortgages, liens, leases, plats, military discharges, personal bonds, and several others. All of these instruments are recorded for safekeeping and future reference and for giving legal notice of their existence. Storage methods to record these documents include paper, microfilm, and digital storage.

LaFever: To maintain and preserve all legal documents of property which is the legal basis for determining ownership. Documents such as mortgages, liens, subdivision plats etc.

(3) Why are you seeking the office? (100 words)

Miller: I have served Porter County as an employee for over 27 years. My life has been devoted to service, which is evident by my employment history and by my community involvement. I believe that the recorder’s office provides a great service to our taxpayers by ensuring that these records will always be available when needed.

I also believe that quality public service is essential. The citizens of Porter County deserve quality leadership in this office and I can provide that to them. Honesty, integrity and commitment to the public are qualities that I promise to deliver.

LaFever: To give the taxpayers of Porter County a dedicated, full-time Recorder who has spent his life paying attention to detail, doing things the right way first so as never to do things twice; a person who really knows what he is reading and is not just a paper pusher. My 26 years of construction experience required paying attention to detail and documenting every step of the way. When something is recorded it’s the legal basis for determining ownership. So, we can’t take it lightly that it’s just another county office to give someone a job. Mistakes are not allowed.

(4) What are your qualifications for the office? (100 words)

Miller: First, I satisfy the candidacy qualifications.

A large component of the recorder’s office is document imaging for storage. I have administered a comparable system for 10 years.

For over 15 years one of my responsibilities has been to maintain the integrity of our Sheriff’s data systems. In 2001 our department required an alternate storage solution for our cumbersome manual filing systems. I initiated the implementation of our first and current document imaging system. This solution provided an innovative, efficient method for handling our records, thus allowing our staff to increase their quality of service to the people of Porter County.

LaFever: Twenty-six years of construction residential and commercial. Reading blueprints and building according to state, federal, county or city specifications. Reading and understanding legal descriptions. Surveying. Reading legal documents pertaining to state and federal regulations. Thirteen years with Indiana Department of Transportation Engineering Department as a certified state technician overseeing and inspected road, bridge and traffic projects. Inspecting and documenting every dollar spent on road, bridge and traffic projects that I was on for. Payment to contractors with drawings for future reference. Union Township School Board last four years budgeting, laws, contract negotiations, and building projects.

(5) What are the key issues in this race? (150 words)

Miller: Electing the most qualified candidate for this position is the key issue.

One primary issue of this race is making sure that your candidate understands the function of the Recorder’s office. I do, as can be confirmed by my description of the county recorder’s office responsibilities.

The recorder does not set policy, they cannot raise or lower taxes, nor do they have to possess legal knowledge regarding the documents that they are recording. However, a familiarity of the recorded documents is essential.

The Recorder does have to verify that the documents submitted for recording meet the requirements mandated by state statute, following a fee schedule that is also mandated by the state. The preservation of records for public access is a responsibility that has a direct impact on the ability of employers and private citizens alike to conduct business and complete transactions.

I can guarantee to provide quality public service.

LaFever: Electing a person who is going to be a full time Porter County Recorder which I will be. Electing a person who has always declared Republican since the age of 18. Electing a person with a construction background that has an understanding what he is reading. Electing a person that’s does not have to set goals to act with honesty, integrity, and commitment this comes naturally to me. Electing a person who treats everything as his own so you know that I’m working for you! My opponent talks about document imaging and the Recorder’s Office already has a system in place to copy and preserve documents. The county can’t fiscally afford another program in times of recession while the current system is working. Please vote William A LaFever for Porter County Recorder.