Make democracy work: Filing for public office begins January 11

In less than a week, the 2012 election season will officially kick into
action as Wednesday, Jan.11, will mark the first day citizens can declare
their candidacy for public office. County-level offices in this year’s
upcoming primary and general elections include north district county
commissioner, south district county commissioner, three at-large seats on
the county council, county treasurer and surveyor.
Candidates can file as either Democrat or Republican by obtaining the proper
forms from the county voter registration office located in Room 105 of the
County Administration Building (155 Indiana Ave., Valparaiso).
Copies of Candidate Declaration for Primary Nomination forms can also be
found online at the Indiana Secretary of State’s website, www.in.gov/sos/elections,
but all forms MUST be signed in front of a notary. Head members of the
voters registration office Republican Sundae Schoon and Democrat Kathy
Kozuszek are both state-designated notaries and can certify forms in the
voters office which requires photo ID confirmation and a $2 notary fee.
Schoon said candidates wanting to run as independents will need to file a
petition of nomination for local office, or CAN-19, which requires a certain
number of valid signatures, as well as completing a Candidate’s Consent Form
(CAN-20).
Those wanting to run for state-level offices, such as governor, state
senator or state representative, need to file with state offices.
Candidates need to file their declaration forms no later than Tuesday, Feb.
10, at 12 p.m.
Kozuszek said the state has made the decision not to include races for
non-partisan school boards in this May’s primary elections. Those races will
on the ballot in the November elections. Candidates running for school board
will file their petitions July 25 through August 24.
Changes also have been made in how delegates for the Republican State
Convention and Democrat State Convention are elected. Kozuszek said county
Democrats plan to send 76 delegates to the convention who will be selected
at-large in the primary elections. Schoon said Republican delegates will be
elected by township instead and will have an overall delegate count of 44.
Five of those delegates will come from Westchester Twp., three from Liberty
Twp., two from Jackson Twp. and one from Pine Twp. Center will have the
highest tally of delegates at 13.
The primary elections also include races for precinct committeemen on their
respective party’s tickets. Petitions to run as a candidate are available at
the voters registration office or online.
Those filing for candidacy will also receive a manual on the state’s
election laws such as when finance disclosure forms need to be submitted.
For those who ran in the 2011 municipal elections, Kozuszek reminds them to
file their yearly campaign contribution reports by Wednesday, January 18 at
noon.
Registration for voting can be done through the county’s voter office or by
visiting www.indianavoters.com.
Voters must be registered by April 9 in order to cast their ballot in the
May primary.