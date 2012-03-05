Lunch Pail Republicans endorse Senator Dick Lugar

The Indiana Lunch Pail Republicans PAC has endorsed the re-election of Sen.
Richard Lugar, R-Ind.
Lunch Pail Chair David Fagan released the following statement after deadline
on Wednesday.
“In the most contentious political season in recent memory, and one that
holds compelling national ramifications, the Lunch Pail Republicans had not
yet weighed in on the race for Indiana’s United States Senate seat. Until
now, we have focused on job creation at the state level for all Hoosiers.
“However, having observed the dishonest, disparaging and, worst of all,
disrespectful campaign being waged against Indiana Senator Dick Lugar by the
extreme wing of our party, in which his opponent resides, we feel compelled
to loudly register our strongly-held opinion and actively engage our
like-minded Lunch Pail Republican members and allies on behalf of Senator
Dick Lugar.
“The future for Indiana’s families cannot be left to chance, and when a poll
we commissioned indicated the tightness of this race, we became further
compelled to actively engage. Dick Lugar believes in policies that help the
government do what it was established to do: serve the people without
intruding into their lives.
“One of the central functions of our federal government is to maintain a
national infrastructure. Senator Lugar has been an outspoken advocate for
improved infrastructure, which is essential to business growth and job
creation. Lugar has led the charge for a new, fiscally responsible,
fully-funded national infrastructure investment bill, which will put skilled
Hoosiers back to work and keep Indiana moving forward. In the last eight
years, Lugar has fought for $12.8 billion in federal transportation funding,
which created more than 200,000 jobs and improved local economies and tax
revenues. . . .
“Senator Lugar is also among the most vocal supporters of the Keystone XL
pipeline, which will create thousands of vital jobs for energy industry
workers. In addition to employment, this project would increase domestic oil
production and reduce our reliance on oil from volatile and adversarial
nations.
“Gridlock in Washington hurts middle-class workers and small businesses, and
Senator Lugar has repeatedly shown his commitment to actively promote
initiatives that benefit the State of Indiana. His opponent, however,
appears to follow the drumbeat of the obstructionist movement that has
stalled meaningful progress in our federal government.
“We believe the hard-working men and women of the Lunch Pail Republicans fit
securely into the traditional, powerful and broad Reagan Republican
coalition that enjoyed enormous electoral success in the 1980s. It is also
there where Dick Lugar has made his political home with great success and
innumerable achievements for the State of Indiana and the United States of
America for three and a half decades.
“Pro business AND pro labor, Lunch Pail Republicans are staunch Republicans
who are focused on putting the country on a path toward recovery and
prosperity,” the statement said. “Too many ‘Republicans’ are far more
focused on pushing someone else’s agenda and playing politics to get
re-elected than looking out for the working people whom they are sent there
to protect. Lunch Pail Republicans believe in freedoms of speech, the right
to bear arms, and most of all in limited government. The group launched
after Indiana’s Republican leadership promoted and passed ‘Right to Work’
legislation.”