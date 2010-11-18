FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Richard Lugar says he opposes a GOP moratorium on earmarks in the Senate because it gives the false impression that Congress is attempting to meet the public demand to reduce spending.

Lugar told The Journal Gazette of Fort Wayne that giving President Obama greater authority to direct spending is not the answer. Lugar says lawmakers would be better off reducing spending on entitlement and discretionary spending programs.

Republican senators on Tuesday endorsed a nonbinding moratorium on earmarks by a voice vote in a closed meeting. Sen.-elect Dan Coats, R-Ind., supported the ban, calling it “an important first step in addressing the deep financial crisis our nation faces.”