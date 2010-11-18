FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Richard Lugar says he opposes a
GOP moratorium on earmarks in the Senate because it gives the false
impression that Congress is attempting to meet the public demand to reduce
spending.
Lugar told The Journal Gazette of Fort Wayne that giving President Obama
greater authority to direct spending is not the answer. Lugar says lawmakers
would be better off reducing spending on entitlement and discretionary
spending programs.
Republican senators on Tuesday endorsed a nonbinding moratorium on earmarks
by a voice vote in a closed meeting. Sen.-elect Dan Coats, R-Ind., supported
the ban, calling it “an important first step in addressing the deep
financial crisis our nation faces.”