Last minute donors revealed in final 2012 campaign reports

The final dollar figures in last year’s Porter County general election
proved that size doesn’t always matter in clinching a win.
South County
Commissioner
Republican South County Commissioner candidate Mike Heinold had the biggest
war chest in all the local races. His end-of-the-year campaign report showed
a total of $77,165 in contributions and receipts. From that, $59,561 was
reported during the Oct. 13 to Dec. 31 collection period.
That’s more than his Democrat opponent Laura Shurr Blaney who reported a
total of $63,502. Blaney was the winner in what was probably the county’s
most-watched race.
Reports were due last month to the County Voters Registration office.
Heinold’s top individual contributors were engineer Willis Conner of
Indianapolis ($5,000); Douglas and Jeanne Robinson of Valparaiso ($1,000);
Jeffrey and Christine Swan of Valparaiso ($1,000); and Donald and Edna Weis
of Chicago ($1,000).
Organizations and political action committees backing him were Grieger’s
Motor Sales of Valparaiso ($2,500); Royal Brush Manufacturing, Inc. of
Munster ($2,000); Smith Ready Mix, Inc. of Valparaiso ($1,000), the Northern
Indiana Operators Just Labor Management of Countryside, IL ($1,000), and the
Indiana Republican State Committee ($1,000).
Blaney received $6,800 in contributions from her aunt Jacki Stutzman of
Valparaiso in the last few days of the election. Stutzman in the spring
kicked off Blaney’s campaign with a gift of $20,000, easily making Stutzman
the top giver.
Blaney received further support in the amount of $4,050 from the Committee
to Elect Dan Whitten. She also noted a $500 donation from Aim Properties,
LLC of Valparaiso.
Her total in contributions and receipts from Oct. 13 to Dec. 31 was $18,599.
Judge race
The county’s second most expensive race was that of Superior Court Judge II.
Democrat and election winner William Alexa raised $20,263 for the final
period and $43,473 for the year.
Alexa’s wife Joyce was listed as the campaign’s top individual contributor
with an in-kind donation of $8,367 for newspaper advertisements.
Other notable mentions are a $4,000 donation from law firms Sarkisian and
Fleming P.C. of Portage and Rhame and Elwood, LLC of Portage with $1,300.
Also giving was Iron Workers Local 395 IPAL of Hammond in the amount of
$800.
Alexa’s Republican opponent reported $9,984 past Oct. 12 and a year-end
total of $18,503.
Pampalone’s biggest contributor was Angelo Pampalone of Valparaiso whose
contributions totaled $7,100 for the year. Dyer physician Erica Young doled
out $5,000 for the candidate and Nick Pampalone of Crown Point gave $1,000.
County Council
at-large
Meanwhile, in the County Council at-large races, Democrat Sylvia Graham
raised $2,741.84 past Oct. 12. Her total for the year was $11,396.90 in
contributions and receipts.
Graham loaned herself $1,000 for her campaign win. She gained $100 from DLZ
Industrial LLC of Burns Harbor and $50 from both Michael and Kathleen Easton
of Valparaiso and State Sen. Karen Tallian’s election committee.
Her colleague Dan Whitten, also a Democrat, claimed an additional $8,694 in
contributions and expenditures bringing his total for the year to $20,372.
Whitten’s biggest givers during the final time period were himself with a
$4,453 loan and the Iron Workers Local 395 IPAL of Hammond with $400.
The remaining Democrat, Robert Poparad, listed a $10,000 loan for his
election win.
All three Dems won over their Republican challengers in the election.
On the GOP side, the Committee to Elect Mark Hoffman raised $14,793 in
campaign contributions and expenditures in the last days before the election
and reported a cumulative total of $25,329.
Hoffman’s donations for the time period included a $5,600 gift from Next Gen
Political Action Committee; Frank Hoffman of Zionsville ($2,000); J. Brian
Hittenger of Valparaiso ($500); and Mislenkov Enterprises ($1,000).
Meanwhile, fellow Republican Joe Wszolek’s campaign rained in $7,693, with a
year-end total of $15,340. Wszolek’s war chest included a $5,000 donation
from the Indiana Realtors Political Action Committee, $4,000 from the
Indiana Republican State Committee, and $500 from the Valparaiso Fire
Fighters.
Lastly, Ralph Neff claimed a total of $13,959 in contributions and receipts
for the reporting period and $29,493 for the year. A loan of $5,000 was
given by Neff himself to his campaign. Also reported are donations from the
Carpenters and Millwrights Local 1005 PAC of Hobart ($300) and Family
Express PAC of Valparaiso ($250).
Surveyor
In the County Surveyor’s race between Democratic incumbent Kevin Breitzke
and his opponent Richard (Rich) Hudson, Bretizke showed a $2,925 total for
the year in contributions and receipts. Breitzke, whose election win
garnered him a fifth term, used $752 in the few days before the election for
newspaper ads.
Hudson added $530 for payment of debts. His year-end total was $5,098.