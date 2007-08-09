Kenneth Timm vs. William Cantrell in Porter Town Council race

64
Years lived in Porter: I have been coming to Porter all my life. I moved
our business to Duneland 31 years ago. My wife Lori and I moved to Porter 19
years ago.
What qualifications/experience do you have that makes you the best candidate
for your office? Served on the Town of Porter Plan Commission for 7 1/2
years and I am now a member of the Porter Board of Zoning Appeals. I am up
to date with current issues the Town is facing now and in the next four
years. I also think that 30-plus years of business experience in Porter and
Chesterton will bring a fresh perspective to the Porter Town Council.
If elected, what three projects, changes or policies would you like to see
implemented for Porter? Finish the repair or replacement of sewer
infrastructure, encourage economic development in Porter, and most of all
listen to what the people of Porter have to say.
Should Town Council members be eligible to receive health insurance coverage
for themselves and their families on the Town’s employee policy? I think
all town employees should be treated fairly no matter what job they have,
and decide for themself if they want any benefit that is offered by the
Town. As for myself, I have my own insurance at this time and will be
eligible for Medicare Nov. 1 of this year and will be changing to a
supplemental policy in November.
To what extent should the Town assist developers (such as purchase land,
give tax abatement, install infrastructure, fund feasibility studies) when
implementing the Gateway plan? The Town should use any and all of the
tools listed above to promote, market and implement the Gateway Plan but
only to the benefit of the Town.
Should Porter designate land within the Gateway project boundaries as a
tax-increment financing or TIF district, reserving future property taxes on
new development there for the Town alone? I think the Town Council will
need to designate some of the land as a TIF district. But not being a fan of
TIF districts we will need to be very careful designating where or what land
we target as a TIF district. I prefer tax dollars going to the normal taxing
units (schools, etc.).
How would you proceed regarding the 32-acre Brickyard redevelopment project?
At this time I think we need to step back from the Brickyard project, on
hold for a bit at least till we have a better grasp of the costs.
It has been Town policy to have the Porter building commissioner be a member
of the Porter Plan Commission. In addition to a base salary, the building
commissioner also is paid 10% of the building permit fees collected; these
quarterly checks totaled $4,972 in 2010 and $3,025 as of Oct. 5 this year.
By voting yes on any petition (subdivision, PUD) that will result in the
issuance of one or more building permits, isn’t that a conflict of interest
since the building commissioner will benefit financially from his/her vote?
You may have a point. I looked up the rules and after reading Article V,
Section 3 there may be a conflict with the building commissioner being a
voting member. It is something to be looked into.
What will be your main priority as a member of the Porter Town Council?
To do the best job I can to benefit the Town and have the Town run smooth.