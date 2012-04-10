Judge candidates Alexa and Pampalone tell qualifications

In the general election on Nov. 6 Democrat incumbent Judge William Alexa
will defend his seat on the bench of Porter Superior Court II against
Republican challenger Anthony Pampalone. Early voting begins on Oct. 9.
The Chesterton Tribune invited both to respond to candidate
questionnaires.
The Tribune set words limits for each question and reserved the right
to edit for length.
(1) Age, place of residence, and education.
Alexa: 71; Union Township; graduate, Valparaiso University School of Law
(1973)
Pampalone: 37; Valparaiso; B.S. in public affairs, Indiana University
Bloomington (1997), Juris Doctor with Honor, DePaul University College of
Law (2001).
(2) To Alexa: Before succeeding to the Porter Superior Court bench, what
kind of law did you practice and where did you practice it? (50 words) I
served as Deputy and Chief-Deputy Prosecuting Attorney, 1975-78; was elected
and served as State Senator, 5th District, 1988-2002; and in 2002 was
appointed judge, Porter Superior Court II. From 1978 to 2002 I practiced
civil law in Porter County and also served as Valparaiso Plan Commission
attorney.
To Pampalone: What kind of law do you practice and where do you practice it?
(50 words) I practice both civil and criminal law in courts throughout
Northwest Indiana.
(3) To Alexa: How many years have you served on the bench and why are you
seeking re-election? Describe your achievements on the bench. (125 words)
I was appointed to the bench in 2002 and re-elected in 2006. During my
tenure I’ve served on several judicial committees in Indianapolis,
participated in the Porter County Community Corrections Committee, and have
also been a member and past president of the Porter County Inns of Court. I
am currently involved, along with the other five judges, in coordinating the
efforts of several different organizations to prevent alcohol and drug abuse
in Porter County.
I want to continue to provide Porter County citizens with trusted judgment
and a high level of legal service and expertise in the efficient operation
of Superior Court II. I also want to continue to promote ethical and civil
conduct in our courts and in those who appear before us.
To Pampalone: Why are you seeking election to the bench? Describe your
qualifications to serve in the judiciary. (125 words) My commitment to
public service. I have served as a member of the Union Township Board from
2003-06 and as the Union Township Trustee from 2007-present. Serving as a
county judge would be an honor; and it would allow me to continue my public
service on the county level.
I earned a Bachelor of Science in public affairs from Indiana University
Bloomington in 1997. I graduated with high distinction having made the
Dean's List seven times. I also earned a Juris Doctor from the DePaul
University College of Law in 2001. I graduated with honor from DePaul
University having made the Dean's List six times. My educational background,
legal work experience, and public service record qualifies me to serve in
the judiciary.
(4) Differentiate yourself from your opponent and indicate why you believe
yourself a better candidate. (75 words)
Alexa: My extensive experience, legal expertise, and community
involvement differentiate me from my opponent. I have also served on the
Commission on Courts, the Criminal Law Study Commission, and the Indiana
State Budget Committee. Locally I served as Valparaiso Park Board president;
was a founding member of the Valparaiso Park Foundation; sit on the
Opportunity Enterprises Board; and serve on the Porter County Budget and
Allocations Committee. I am a U.S. Army veteran and grandfather.
Pampalone: I believe that I represent the future of Porter County, not
the past. The time is now for a judicial candidate that has the educational
background, legal work experience, and public service record necessary to
run an efficient, impartial, and ethical court.
(5) What are the key issues in the race? (75 words)
Alexa: The key issues in this race are who is best qualified to render
fair, impartial, knowledgeable, and well reasoned decisions.
Pampalone: The Indiana Code of Judicial Conduct prevents me from
answering this question.
(6) What do you consider the most significant threat to the residents of
Porter County and does this county’s judiciary have a role in addressing it?
(75 words)
Alexa: The most significant criminal threat to our citizens is the use
of illegal controlled substances, particularly heroin. The great majority of
all criminal cases filed in our courts involves drugs: from possessing or
dealing them, to theft, burglary, robbery, and battery to finance drug use.
With the entire Porter County judiciary, I am actively involved in
prevention efforts. Further, we have established both an adult drug court
and a juvenile drug court.
Pampalone: The most significant threat to the residents of Porter County
is the drug problem. The judiciary does have a role in addressing it, but
the Indiana Code of Judicial Conduct prevents me from saying how it should
be addressed.