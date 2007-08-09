In the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 2, Democrat incumbent U.S. Rep. Joe
Donnelly will defend his 2nd District seat in the U.S. House against
Republican Jackie Walorski and Libertarian Mark Vogel. The Chesterton
Tribune invited all three to respond to candidate questionnaires.
Walorski did not respond by the deadline. The Tribune personally
contacted Walorski twice after that deadline and both times she assured the
Tribune that her campaign manager would provide her response. Her
campaign manager did not do so.
The Tribune set word limits for each question and reserved the right
to edit for length.
(1) To Donnelly: Age, place of residence, terms in office. 55, Granger,
currently serving second term.
To Vogel: Age, place of residence, occupation.
Vogel: 32, South Bend, constitutional activist, pharmacist extern.
(2) To Donnelly: Describe your achievements in office. (75 words)
I have worked as an independent voice for Hoosier working families since
coming to Congress. I supported the largest middle-class tax cut in history,
voted for $30 billion in tax breaks for small businesses to get our economy
back on track, and helped open VA clinics in Peru and Goshen and a multi-use
VA facility in Logansport so our brave veterans receive the health care
they’ve earned.
To Vogel: Describe your qualifications for office. (75 words)
Vogel: I am a constitutionalist and a Libertarian. I stay informed using
patriotic and truthful sources such as jbs.org, campaignforliberty.com, and
mises.org As a veteran, college student, and healthcare professional I bring
a unique perspective. I have an in-depth understanding of the Constitution,
economics, sound money, free markets, non-interventionism, and individual
liberty. I understand the dangers of globalism, corporatism, socialism, and
fascism. I reject collectivism and respect the individual’s rights.
(3) To Donnelly: Why are you seeking re-election to the office? (75
words)
I am running to be an independent advocate for job creation and economic
growth in Indiana and to fight to preserve the livelihoods of all Hoosier
working families and opportunities for their children.
To Vogel: Why are you seeking election to the office? (75 words)
Vogel: I’m honored to have taken the oath to defend the U.S.
Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic, during my military
service and I wish to continue this service as your representative in
Congress and to work with other patriots to bind an out-of-control federal
government to the chains of the Constitution. I understand the proper role
of government is limited to protecting our God-given rights of life,
liberty, and property.
(4) Differentiate yourself from your opponents and indicate why you believe
yourself a better candidate? (100 words)
Donnelly: In these challenging economic times, the last thing we need is
someone like my opponent who believes in free trade, which ships American
jobs to China and Mexico. I am opposed to unfair trade agreements and
corporate tax loopholes that ship Hoosier jobs overseas. I also believe
every Hoosier should be able to retire in dignity, which is why I am 100
percent opposed to risky schemes that would undermine Social Security by
privatizing it. My opponent supports this—gambling with seniors’ guaranteed
benefits on Wall Street.
Vogel: My opponents represent the establishment party in Washington DC.
They support undeclared wars and foreign interventionism, the Central
Banker’s inflation tax, globalism under the UN, shipping jobs overseas under
the WTO and NAFTA, less freedom and more government. I support sound money,
constitutional government, free markets, non-interventionist foreign policy,
and individual liberty. I am the only candidate to serve in the military, to
work in the health care profession, and who provides real solutions to
skyrocketing health care costs and educational expenses. I support putting
America first, bringing jobs back to America, defending our borders,
constitutional government, and individual liberty.
(5) What are the key issues in the race? (125 words)
Donnelly: My singular focus everyday is on how we create the environment
for the private sector to create additional jobs in North Central Indiana.
We need to grow the Indiana economy by rewarding entrepreneurs who invest
and take risks to protect and create quality jobs that cannot be outsourced.
To keep jobs right here in Indiana, I oppose unfair trade deals, unlike my
opponent who has stated she is in favor of free trade, which sends our jobs
overseas. Also, I have voted for over $30 billion in small business tax
breaks so they can invest in new hires and equipment. Further, I have
already helped close some loopholes that encouraged big corporations to ship
jobs overseas.
Vogel: (1) Repeal suicide trade deals and organizations such as NAFTA
and the WTO. These trade deals are blatantly unconstitutional by allowing
unelected bureaucrats, special interests, and foreign governments to make
laws that put American workers at a disadvantage. (2) Stop inflating the
currency and destroying the dollar. Printing trillions of dollars out of
thin air for unnecessary spending has disastrous consequences for American
entrepreneurs and business owners. (3) End corporate welfare. It is immoral
for our Congressman to force Hoosier families to pay for the mistakes made
by an incompetent Federal Reserve and politically well connected
corporations. (4) Put an end to the over trillion dollars per year being
spent on empire building and interventionism and allow Americans to keep the
fruits of their labor.
(6) The 2001 and 2003 tax cuts are set to expire on Jan. 1. President Obama
has indicated his support for extending them for those earning less than
$250,000 but so far Congress has taken no action. Do you support the
extension of tax cuts for those earning less than $250,000? For those
earning more than $250,000. Why or why not? (75 words)
Donnelly: I support making the current tax cuts for 98 percent of all
taxpayers permanent, and extending all others at least temporarily. Now is
not the time to raise taxes. My number one priority is promoting job growth
and spurring economic recovery, and I do not believe raising anyone’s taxes
now will help us recover from the recession and in fact could make the
economy worse.
Vogel: Cutting taxes while maintaining current spending requires the
government to borrow money or print it out of thin air. I support tax cuts
but the most important tax to eliminate is the inflation tax. Inflating the
money supply devalues the dollar and allows the government to secretly
confiscate our wealth. This unconstitutional inflation tax hurts the poor
and those on fixed incomes the most. I support eliminating the inflation tax
and overseas spending.
(7) To Donnelly: You voted in favor of the health-care reform bill, several
provisions of which have now taken effect. Do you see a need to re-visit
that bill—and if so, why—or are you satisfied with its present form? (75
words)
No legislation is perfect, and I would have preferred that the health
insurance reforms be done in parts. However that wasn’t what I had before
me. I supported this bill because of the many provisions helping Hoosier
families. For example: it covers people with preexisting conditions, closes
the Medicare prescription drug “donut hole,” and doesn’t add to our deficit.
To Vogel: Should Congress, in its next session, re-visit the health-care
reform bills, what amendments or modifications would you support? (75
words)
Vogel: Federal control over healthcare results in doctors losing their
autonomy, patients having fewer options, and skyrocketing costs.
Republocrats offer more government regulation, interference, and distortion
of the healthcare market which benefits politically well-connected
corporations which in turn make campaign contributions to the politicians.
Prices go up, options decrease, and everyone becomes dependent upon the
government. Free markets and competition in healthcare drive prices down,
increase quality of care, and increases patient choice.
(8) What, in your view, poses the greatest threat to the future of the U.S.
and how would you propose to address that threat? (75 words)
Donnelly: We face threats every day from enemies who are committed to
causing harm to Americans at home and overseas and to our allies. I’ve
visited our troops overseas in Afghanistan and Iraq several times in order
to more fully understand our commitments abroad and how the work of these
brave men and women keeps us safe. We will continue our relentless
operations against al-Qaeda and the Taliban wherever they threaten us.
Vogel: Unconstitutional government such as wasteful overseas spending;
undeclared wars; globalist organizations which erode our national
sovereignty such as NAFTA, WTO, UN, IMF; the Central Banker’s inflation tax,
corporate welfare; taxpayer-funded incentives for illegal immigrations;
federal takeover of education and health care; and a host of other statist
government policies pose the greatest threat to America. The solution is
sound money, constitutional government, free markets, non-interventionist
foreign policy, and individual liberty.