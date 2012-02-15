Indiana tea partiers challenge Lugar residency

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana tea party group is accusing U.S. Sen. Richard
Lugar of voter fraud and wants him removed from the ballot.
Hoosiers for Conservative Senate is asking Gov. Mitch Daniels to act on a
complaint over Lugar’s residency that was filed in November. The tea party
umbrella group supports state Treasurer Richard Mourdock in the GOP primary
that poses Lugar’s toughest election challenge in years.
National Democrats and conservative groups have coalesced around Lugar’s
residency as they argue he is out of touch with Hoosiers. The six-term
senator lives in Virginia but votes from an Indianapolis home he sold in
1977.
The Indiana attorney general ruled in 1982 that a member of Congress is
eligible to vote in the state but isn’t required to maintain a home there
after election.