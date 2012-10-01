Indiana election season begins Wednesday with start of candidate filings

Indiana’s 2012 election season officially opens Wednesday with the
commencement of filings for candidates seeking to be placed on the May 8,
2012 Primary Election ballot.
Indiana Secretary of State Charlie White and the state’s Election Division
will begin accepting candidate filings in Indianapolis at 8:30 a.m. EST on
Wednesday.
The Primary Election is open to Individuals seeking to become the Democratic
or Republican Party candidates in November, 2012 for offices including
President of the United States, Governor, U.S. Senator, U.S House of
Representatives, Indiana General Assembly Senators and Representatives and
county judges.
Only candidates seeking to represent the Democratic and Republican Party in
the November General Election run in Indiana1s Primary Election. Candidates
intending to represent the Libertarian Party, independent and minor party
candidates, and write-in candidates, for the November election must meet
specific qualification requirements and file their declaration of candidacy
with the Election Division at various deadlines no later than July 16, 2012.
Candidates for Lt. Governor, Attorney General and Superintendent of Public
Instruction do not run in the Primary Election, but are instead, nominated
by their political parties at caucus meetings.
The deadline for filing declarations of candidacy and verified petition
signatures, if required, for Indiana’s May Primary is 12 p.m. EST on Friday,
Feb. 10. Though some Indiana counties observe Central Standard Time, the
filing deadline is governed by Indianapolis local time. Official filing
stamp clocks are synchronized with the U.S. Naval Observatory time clock in
Washington, D.C.
Both the Office of the Indiana Secretary of State and the Election Division
will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr.
Day and will not process filings.
Declarations of candidacy and petition signatures, if required, can be filed
at the Indiana Election Division office on the second floor of the Indiana
Government Center South Building (302 W. Washington Street, Room E 204) or
at the Secretary of State1s office in the Indiana Statehouse (Room 201).
Details including qualifications for becoming a candidate, filing forms, the
official election calendar and contact information for the Indiana Election
Division is available on the Web at:
http://www.in.gov/sos/elections
and for candidates at
http://www.in.gov/sos/elections/files/2012CandidateGuide.pdf
Candidates for different offices face varied requirements ranging from
submitting certified signatures gathered in each of Indiana’s nine
congressional districts for candidates running for U.S. President, U.S.
Senate or Governor to statements of economic interest obtained from either
the state1s house or senate chambers for their respective candidates, and
from the State Court Administration for judge. There are no fees for filing
to become a candidate for any elected position in Indiana.