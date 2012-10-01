Indiana election season begins Wednesday with start of candidate filings

Indiana’s 2012 election season officially opens Wednesday with the commencement of filings for candidates seeking to be placed on the May 8, 2012 Primary Election ballot.

Indiana Secretary of State Charlie White and the state’s Election Division will begin accepting candidate filings in Indianapolis at 8:30 a.m. EST on Wednesday.

The Primary Election is open to Individuals seeking to become the Democratic or Republican Party candidates in November, 2012 for offices including President of the United States, Governor, U.S. Senator, U.S House of Representatives, Indiana General Assembly Senators and Representatives and county judges.

Only candidates seeking to represent the Democratic and Republican Party in the November General Election run in Indiana1s Primary Election. Candidates intending to represent the Libertarian Party, independent and minor party candidates, and write-in candidates, for the November election must meet specific qualification requirements and file their declaration of candidacy with the Election Division at various deadlines no later than July 16, 2012.

Candidates for Lt. Governor, Attorney General and Superintendent of Public Instruction do not run in the Primary Election, but are instead, nominated by their political parties at caucus meetings.

The deadline for filing declarations of candidacy and verified petition signatures, if required, for Indiana’s May Primary is 12 p.m. EST on Friday, Feb. 10. Though some Indiana counties observe Central Standard Time, the filing deadline is governed by Indianapolis local time. Official filing stamp clocks are synchronized with the U.S. Naval Observatory time clock in Washington, D.C.

Both the Office of the Indiana Secretary of State and the Election Division will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and will not process filings.

Declarations of candidacy and petition signatures, if required, can be filed at the Indiana Election Division office on the second floor of the Indiana Government Center South Building (302 W. Washington Street, Room E 204) or at the Secretary of State1s office in the Indiana Statehouse (Room 201).

Details including qualifications for becoming a candidate, filing forms, the official election calendar and contact information for the Indiana Election Division is available on the Web at: http://www.in.gov/sos/elections

and for candidates at http://www.in.gov/sos/elections/files/2012CandidateGuide.pdf

Candidates for different offices face varied requirements ranging from submitting certified signatures gathered in each of Indiana’s nine congressional districts for candidates running for U.S. President, U.S. Senate or Governor to statements of economic interest obtained from either the state1s house or senate chambers for their respective candidates, and from the State Court Administration for judge. There are no fees for filing to become a candidate for any elected position in Indiana.