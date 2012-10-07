Indiana Democrats attack Mourdock for opposing Chrysler survival

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Democrats attacked Republican Senate candidate
Richard Mourdock on Monday for opposing the 2009 Chrysler bankruptcy, a
position they see as his biggest weakness.
Mourdock was state treasurer when Chrysler filed for bankruptcy.
Democratic Party Chairman Dan Parker released legal invoices from Mourdock’s
attempt to block the Chrysler deal, which he says put the state in a bad
spot. Democrats plan to follow the rollout of the legal invoices in the next
six weeks with a statewide tour targeted at communities that would have lost
the most jobs if Mourdock’s 2009 legal challenge was successful.
“I think this goes to the judgment of the two candidates,” Parker said,
shortly after ticking through a legal document Monday. “Richard Mourdock was
politically motivated. They wanted to blow up the company; it would have
cost us thousands of jobs.”
Mourdock has credited his 2009 fight against the Chrysler bankruptcy with
building his national profile. He has said consistently since then,
including throughout his successful primary battle against U.S. Sen. Richard
Lugar, that he would do the same thing again if given the chance.
Mourdock “stood on principle and fought for Indiana’s retired teachers and
state police officers against the federal government takeover of Chrysler,”
Mourdock spokesman Chris Conner said in a statement.
The state Democratic party released a series of invoices it says shows the
fight cost the state $2.8 million. The treasurer’s office contests that
figure, saying only $2.05 million was spent on the case after the law firm,
White and Case, agreed to reduce its costs.
Both campaigns are entering a critical final stretch, with four months to go
before November’s election. The equivalent play by Republicans has been
grilling the Democratic candidate, U.S. Rep. Joe Donnelly, for voting in
favor of the federal health care law.
The new push from the Democrats came as Donnelly’s campaign announced it
raised roughly $900,000 in the last three months and has $1.2 million cash
in the bank. The Mourdock campaign announced it raised $1.6 million in that
same period but did not immediately say how much cash it had on hand.