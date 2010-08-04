How to file candidacy for vacant Chesterton Town Council seat

If you’re a resident of the 3rd District in the Town of Chesterton and a Republican—and in all other ways qualified to hold elected office in the State of Indiana—and are interested in completing the unexpired term of Republican Dave Cincoski’s seat on the Town Council, this is what you must do.

•Submit a declaration of candidacy form—a CEB-5 form, available at Voter Registration in the basement of the Porter County Administrative Building at 155 Indiana Ave. in Valparaiso—at least 72 hours before the Republican caucus, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, at the Westchester Public Library, 200 W. Indiana Ave. in Chesterton.

•File a statement of written interest to Porter County Republican Party Chair Joyce Webster, c/o Porter County GOP, P.O. Box 546, Valparaiso, IN 46383. Or e-mail Webster at Joyce@GOPorter.org

Any questions? Call Sundae Kubacki at Voter Registration at (219) 485-3486.

How do you know whether you reside in Chesterton’s 3rd District? Consult the map available at www.chestertonin.org

Very roughly, the boundaries of the 3rd District are as follows: Broadway to the north; South Calumet Road to the east; West Porter Ave. to the south as far west as 11th Street, where the district doglegs south to Washington Ave.; then west to South Jackson Blvd. The western boundary of the 3rd District is a not entirely straight line running south from Broadway more or less along 19th Street.

Who is eligible to vote at the Republican caucus? Under Indiana Code 3-13-11-5, the committeemen of every precinct “in which voters were eligible to vote for the person who vacated the office.” In other words—because seats on the Chesterton Town Council are elected at large—the committeemen of every voting precinct in the Town of Chesterton.

Those precinct committeemen are, according to Duneland Republicans Chair Bruce Snyder, the following:

•Westchester 1: Jack Brown.

•Westchester 3: Gayle Polakowski.

•Westchester 8: John Evans.

•Westchester 9: Eunice Alders.

•Westchester 10: Barb Stroud.

•Westchester 12: Nick Walding.

•Westchester 14: Judith Tyler.

•Westchester 15: Jon Miller.

•Westchester 17: LouAnne DePriest.

•Westchester 18: Elizabeth Gonzalez.

•Liberty 5: Tim Cole.

Liberty 1 and Jackson 1 are both currently vacant, Snyder said.

Posted 4/8/2010