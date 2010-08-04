How to file candidacy for vacant Chesterton Town Council seat

If you’re a resident of the 3rd District in the Town of Chesterton and a
Republican—and in all other ways qualified to hold elected office in the
State of Indiana—and are interested in completing the unexpired term of
Republican Dave Cincoski’s seat on the Town Council, this is what you must
do.
•Submit a declaration of candidacy form—a CEB-5 form, available at Voter
Registration in the basement of the Porter County Administrative Building at
155 Indiana Ave. in Valparaiso—at least 72 hours before the
Republican caucus, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, at the
Westchester Public Library, 200 W. Indiana Ave. in Chesterton.
•File a statement of written interest to Porter County Republican Party
Chair Joyce Webster, c/o Porter County GOP, P.O. Box 546, Valparaiso, IN
46383. Or e-mail Webster at Joyce@GOPorter.org
Any questions? Call Sundae Kubacki at Voter Registration at (219) 485-3486.
How do you know whether you reside in Chesterton’s 3rd District? Consult the
map available at www.chestertonin.org
Very roughly, the boundaries of the 3rd District are as follows: Broadway to
the north; South Calumet Road to the east; West Porter Ave. to the south as
far west as 11th Street, where the district doglegs south to Washington
Ave.; then west to South Jackson Blvd. The western boundary of the 3rd
District is a not entirely straight line running south from Broadway more or
less along 19th Street.
Who is eligible to vote at the Republican caucus? Under Indiana Code
3-13-11-5, the committeemen of every precinct “in which voters were eligible
to vote for the person who vacated the office.” In other words—because seats
on the Chesterton Town Council are elected at large—the committeemen of
every voting precinct in the Town of Chesterton.
Those precinct committeemen are, according to Duneland Republicans Chair
Bruce Snyder, the following:
•Westchester 1: Jack Brown.
•Westchester 3: Gayle Polakowski.
•Westchester 8: John Evans.
•Westchester 9: Eunice Alders.
•Westchester 10: Barb Stroud.
•Westchester 12: Nick Walding.
•Westchester 14: Judith Tyler.
•Westchester 15: Jon Miller.
•Westchester 17: LouAnne DePriest.
•Westchester 18: Elizabeth Gonzalez.
•Liberty 5: Tim Cole.
Liberty 1 and
Jackson 1 are both currently vacant, Snyder said.
Posted 4/8/2010