The Porter County Republican Party is holding a caucus at 10 a.m. Friday,
Sept. 10, in the conference room of the Comfort Inn at 1800 W. U.S. Highway
20 in Porter, to fill the vacancy on the Porter Town Council created by the
resignation of Member Michael Genger, R-4th.
A person seeking
the seat must be a resident of District 4 in the Town of Porter.
All persons
interested must submit a declaration of candidacy form to the County Board
of Voter Registration.
That form is
available at the Office of Voter Registration in Room 105 of the Porter
County Administration Building at 155 Indiana Ave. in Valparaiso. Phone
number: 465-3484.
All declaration
of candidacy forms must be hand-delivered or mailed to the Office of Voter
Registration no later than 72 hours prior to the scheduled caucus.
Only precinct
committeemen in office 30 days prior to the caucus are eligible to vote, and
proxy votes will not be accepted.
County GOP Chair
Joyce Webster—or her designee—will chair the caucus. Indiana Code requires a
secret ballot with the winner’s receiving a majority vote. Webster may vote
to break a tie on a second ballot if the caucus so chooses before balloting
begins.
The candidates,
in alphabetical order, will be given three minutes to speak and may also
have one person speak in their behalf.
Posted 9/2/2010