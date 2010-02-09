The Porter County Republican Party is holding a caucus at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, in the conference room of the Comfort Inn at 1800 W. U.S. Highway 20 in Porter, to fill the vacancy on the Porter Town Council created by the resignation of Member Michael Genger, R-4th.

A person seeking the seat must be a resident of District 4 in the Town of Porter.

All persons interested must submit a declaration of candidacy form to the County Board of Voter Registration.

That form is available at the Office of Voter Registration in Room 105 of the Porter County Administration Building at 155 Indiana Ave. in Valparaiso. Phone number: 465-3484.

All declaration of candidacy forms must be hand-delivered or mailed to the Office of Voter Registration no later than 72 hours prior to the scheduled caucus.

Only precinct committeemen in office 30 days prior to the caucus are eligible to vote, and proxy votes will not be accepted.

County GOP Chair Joyce Webster—or her designee—will chair the caucus. Indiana Code requires a secret ballot with the winner’s receiving a majority vote. Webster may vote to break a tie on a second ballot if the caucus so chooses before balloting begins.

The candidates, in alphabetical order, will be given three minutes to speak and may also have one person speak in their behalf.

Posted 9/2/2010