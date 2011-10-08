Friends of public schools to rally Saturday October 6

A rally for public education and the friends of public schools is planned for Saturday, Oct. 6, on the Courthouse Square in Valparaiso.

The rally will start at 1 p.m. (CST).

Featured speakers will include Glenda Ritz, State School Superintendent Candidate, as well as John Gregg and Vi Simpson, Democrat Candidates for Governor and Lt. Governor, respectively.

Other I-PACE and Dunes Shore PACE recommended candidates are also expected to attend and speak to the gathering.

This event is open to the public.

www.keepthepromiseindiana.org

Posted 9/27/2012