Friends of public schools to rally Saturday October 6

A rally for public education and the friends of public schools is planned
for Saturday, Oct. 6, on the Courthouse Square in Valparaiso.
The rally will start at 1 p.m. (CST).
Featured speakers will include Glenda Ritz, State School Superintendent
Candidate, as well as John Gregg and Vi Simpson, Democrat Candidates for
Governor and Lt. Governor, respectively.
Other I-PACE and Dunes Shore PACE recommended candidates are also expected
to attend and speak to the gathering.
This event is open to the public.
www.keepthepromiseindiana.org
Posted 9/27/2012