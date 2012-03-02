Filings for primary elections to enter final week; GOP council race grows

This past week was another slow one for candidate filings at the county’s voter registration office, but the office could see a surge of last-minute filings when the deadline hits at 12 p.m. next Friday.

County races in this year’s election cycle include North and South county commissioner districts, county council at-large (3 members), county treasurer, county surveyor and Judges of Superior Court 2 and 6.

This week saw an additional filing for the Porter County Council Republican at-large race which has now become the most contested race for May 8’s primary elections.

Ralph Iler of Pleasant Twp. filed his candidacy on Wednesday, being the fourth to vie for a council seat on the GOP ballot, with a pick-three limit. Republican voters will now have a choice between Iler and contenders Ed Morales, Joe Wszolek and Howard O’Connor.

Iler is a former chief of the county’s juvenile probation department and an instructor at the Law Enforcement Career Academy.

The county also saw one more entry on the Republican ticket. Porter County Judge Jeffrey L. Thode filed for reelection for Superior Court 6.

Duneland saw its first pair of precinct committee person candidates file this last week, Liberty Township residents Tim Cole (Liberty 3) and Jacquelyn M. Sterling (Liberty 4). Only Republicans are allowed to file this year for precinct committee person. The Democrats will elect theirs in 2014.

More Duneland folks have signed up to be picked for the Republican State Convention Delegates – Dale Manuel of Jackson Twp.; Jeff Jirtle, Tim Cole, Jacquelyn M. Sterling of Liberty Twp; and John C. Miller of Westchester Twp.

Democrats may also file to be state convention delegates but none from Duneland have so far.

The Indiana Secretary of State’s office also issued its latest filings for state and national races. The two U.S. Representative races for Duneland have contenders on both sides of the aisle. For District 1, incumbent Peter J. Visclosky is running for reelection on the Democratic ticket and faces Republican challenger Joel Phelps. Republican Jackie Walorski will make another attempt to win the District 2 seat currently occupied by Democrat Joe Donnelly, who is running for the contested U.S. Senate seat this year. Walorksi faces a challenge from Democrat Brendan Mullen.

Incumbent U.S. Senator Richard Lugar is running for his 7th term and running against him in the Republican primary is Indiana State Treasurer Richard Mourdock.

In state races, Democratic incumbent Chuck Moseley filed for reelection in the 10th district race, currently unopposed. On the GOP ticket, newcomer Dan Granquist is running for the state’s District 9 seat currently held by Democrat Scott Pelath.

Filings for county races continue until Feb. 10 at noon in the county’s voter registration office located in Room 105 of the county administration building (155 Indiana Ave., Valparaiso).

As of deadline today, the following are candidates who have officially filed. An “inc.” after a candidate’s name signifies the incumbent. The Tribune will update the list throughout the filing period. Races with primary contests are in bold in list below.

Democrat Filings

U.S. Senator: Joe Donnelly

U.S. Representative, 1st District: Peter J. Visclosky (inc.)

U.S. Representative, 2nd District: Brendan Mullen

State Representative, 10th District: Chuck Moseley (inc.)

County Commissioner, South District: Jerry Puckett; Laura Shurr Blaney

County Council, at-large (pick three): Sylvia Graham (inc.); Bob Poparad; Dan Whitten (inc.)

County Treasurer: Mike Bucko (inc.)

County Surveyor: Kevin Breitzke (inc.)

Judge of Superior Court 2: William Alexa (inc.)

Republican Filings

President: Mitt Romney

U.S. Senator: Richard Lugar (inc.); Richard Mourdock

U.S. Representative, 1st District: Joel Phelps

U.S. Representative, 2nd District: Jackie Walorski

State Representative, 9th District: Dan Granquist

County Commissioner, North District: John Evans (inc.); Jim Biggs

County Commissioner, South District: Mike Heinold

County Council, at-large (pick three): Edward Morales, Joe Wszolek, Howard O’Connor, Ralph Iler

Judges of Superior Court 6: Jeffrey L. Thode (inc.)

Precinct committee members: Tim Cole, Liberty-3; Jacquelyn M. Sterling, Liberty-4.

Delegates to state convention – John C. Miller of Westchester Township. Dale Manuel of Jackson Township. Tim Cole, Jeff Jirtle, Jacquelyn M. Sterling of Liberty Township.