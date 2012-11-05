Filing for 2012 school board election starts on July 25

Nonpartisan
Duneland School Board races not included in this year’s primary elections
will be on the ballot in the Nov. 6 general election.
Porter County
Voters Registration Office Democratic director Kathy Kozuszek said the first
day persons can file a petition of nomination for a school board office in
Indiana is July 25. The petition forms (CAN-34) can be found on the
Secretary of State’s website www.in.gov/sos under the heading Candidate
Information.
In order for the
forms to petition to be filed with the county election board, a candidate
must be able to provide evidence they live within the school district, must
be a registered voter and also would need to gather at least 10 signatures
from registered voters living inside the boundaries of the school district.
Candidates have
until noon on Aug. 24 to file their petitions with the county voter
registration office.
Duneland Schools
Superintendent Dirk Baer said the two seats up for election Nov. 6 belong to
at-large member Janice Custer and Jackson Twp. representative Nick
Jurasevich.
In order to run
for the Jackson Twp. seat, candidates are required to reside in Jackson Twp.
Petition signatures however can come from any resident in the Duneland
school district.
For the at-large
seat, candidates can live anywhere in the district, not just a particular
township.
Kozuszek said
all school board seats are decided on by all voters whose registered
addresses are within the school district.