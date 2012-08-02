Filing for 2012 elections ends Friday at Noon

Those who still wish to declare candidacy for a county office in this year’s May 8 primary elections must do so by 12 Noon this Friday according to provisions made by the state, said the Porter County Voters Registration office.

“We’re going to be busy (Friday morning),” said the office’s Democratic director Kathy Kozuszek, who said the state moved the deadline up two weeks this year to give counties more time to develop the ballot layout which will include federal and state races.

While filing periods for the state and federal races will continue for the next few weeks, county race filings must be made by Friday’s noon deadline.

County offices on the ballot include North and South county commissioners, county council at-large (3 members), county treasurer, county surveyor and Judges of Superior Court 2 and 6.

The race also includes Republican and Democratic state convention delegate candidates and Republican precinct committeemen.

Kozuszek said any candidate who wishes to withdraw from their race has until next Monday, Feb. 13, at noon to do so.

Candidates must also declare a party in order to file. If a candidate who voted Democrat in a previous primary election wishes to run as a Republican, he or she must receive permission to do so from the Porter County Republican Party or vice versa. If a candidate has never voted in a primary election, they do not need permission from the county party as declaring a candidacy then affiliates them either as a Democrat or a Republican.

Filing must take place at the county voter registration office located in Room 105 of the county administration building (155 Indiana Ave., Valparaiso). Hours are 8:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Candidates must complete state CAN-2 Declaration of Candidacy forms which are available in the voters registration office and the Secretary of State’s website on the election page, www.in.gov/sos/elections. The document must also be signed in front of a public notary. Both Kozuszek and her Republican counterpart Sundae Schoon are authorized notaries.

Eligible voters need to be registered by Monday, April 9, in order to vote on May 8.

Kozuszek said 17-year-olds can register and vote if they will be 18 on or before Nov. 6 of this year.

In election news this morning, current County Council member Jim Polarek, R-4th, announced his candidacy for South Porter County Commissioner, challenging contender Mike Heinhold who filed earlier. Both men are residents of Morgan Twp.

Polarek said this his first time running for commissioner and said part of his vision includes changes to the county’s health insurance plan which was discussed by the council last night.

For Democrat state convention delegates, Westchester residents Jane Jordan and Kathy Kozuszek filed.

In the Indiana Governor’s race, U.S. Representative Mike Pence filed his candidacy to succeed Republican Governor Mitch Daniels. No Democrat has officially filed for governor according to the Secretary of State’s office.

A contested race has emerged in the U.S. Representative District 1 race between Cy Hunter and Joel Phelps, who hope to unseat Democratic incumbent Pete Visclosky.

As of deadline today, the following are candidates who have officially filed. An “inc.” after a candidate’s name signifies the incumbent. The Tribune will print a full list of candidates on Friday. Races with primary contests are in bold in list below.

Democrat Filings

U.S. Senator: Joe Donnelly

U.S. Representative, 1st District: Peter J. Visclosky (inc.)

U.S. Representative, 2nd District: Brendan Mullen

State Representative, 10th District: Chuck Moseley (inc.)

County Commissioner, South District: Jerry Puckett; Laura Shurr Blaney

County Council, at-large (pick three): Sylvia Graham (inc.); Bob Poparad; Dan Whitten (inc.)

County Treasurer: Mike Bucko (inc.)

County Surveyor: Kevin Breitzke (inc.)

Judge of Superior Court 2: William Alexa (inc.)

Delegates to State Convention: Jane Jordan, Kathy Kozuszek of Westchester Twp.

Republican Filings

President: Mitt Romney

U.S. Senator: Richard Lugar (inc.); Richard Mourdock

U.S. Representative, 1st District: Joel Phelps, Cy Hunter

U.S. Representative, 2nd District: Jackie Walorski

Indiana Governor: Mike Pence

State Representative, 9th District: Dan Granquist

County Commissioner, North District: John Evans (inc.); Jim Biggs

County Commissioner, South District: Mike Heinold, Jim Polarek

County Council, at-large (pick three): Edward Morales, Joe Wszolek, Howard O’Connor, Ralph Iler

Judges of Superior Court 6: Jeffrey L. Thode (inc.)

Precinct committee members: Tim Cole, Liberty-3; Jacquelyn M. Sterling, Liberty-4.

Delegates to state convention – John C. Miller of Westchester Township. Dale Manuel of Jackson Township. Tim Cole, Jeff Jirtle, Jacquelyn M. Sterling of Liberty Township.