Early voting to begin for May 4 primaries

The 2010 primary election will be held from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4.

But early voting—absentee in person—will begin on Monday, April 5, at two locations:

•From 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday in Suite 105 of the Porter County Government Center, 155 Indiana Ave. in Valparaiso.

•From 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the North County Government Complex, 3560 Willowcreek Road in Portage.

There will be early voting on the last two Saturdays before the primary election, on April 24 and May 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at the Valparaiso location only.

Also offered is absentee voting by mail. Anyone wanting to vote absentee by mail should call (219) 465-3484 or (219) 465-3486 and request the required application.

The last day on which absentee ballot applications will be accepted is Monday, April 26.

Voting by fax or e-mail is offered to military and overseas voters only.

If you are interested in working on election day as a poll worker, call 465-3398 to be assigned to a Democrat position or 465-3594 to be assigned to a Republican position. The pay range for the day is $110 to $135 plus meal allowance. All poll workers must attend a training class.