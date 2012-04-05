Early voting ends noon on Monday

According to the Porter County Voters Registration office, early voting or walk-in absentee voting for the 2012 Primary Elections will end at 12 p.m. throughout the state of Indiana next Monday, May 7.

Early voting is offered at three locations this year: the Porter County Government Center in Valparaiso (155 Indiana Ave., Room 105), the North County Government Complex in Portage (3560 Willow Creek Rd.), and the Chesterton Town Hall (790 Broadway, Room 107).

Voting goes until 3:30 p.m. today at the Chesterton and Portage locations and 4:30 at the Valparaiso location. Only the Valparaiso location will be open this Saturday, May 5, for early voting from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

All locations will cease early voting at noon on Monday.

Voters must be registered to vote in Porter County and must bring with them photo identification to verify their address.

Voters can ask for a Democrat or a Republican ballot. Those living in the Duneland School Corporation can ask for a separate ballot that just has the question on the school referendum property tax increase.

General voting on Election Day, Tuesday May 8, runs from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. at all designated polling locations.

The Tribune on Monday will publish the current list of polling places in Duneland.