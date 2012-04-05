Early voting ends noon on Monday

According to the Porter County Voters Registration office, early voting or
walk-in absentee voting for the 2012 Primary Elections will end at 12 p.m.
throughout the state of Indiana next Monday, May 7.
Early voting is offered at three locations this year: the Porter County
Government Center in Valparaiso (155 Indiana Ave., Room 105), the North
County Government Complex in Portage (3560 Willow Creek Rd.), and the
Chesterton Town Hall (790 Broadway, Room 107).
Voting goes until 3:30 p.m. today at the Chesterton and Portage locations
and 4:30 at the Valparaiso location. Only the Valparaiso location will be
open this Saturday, May 5, for early voting from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
All locations will cease early voting at noon on Monday.
Voters must be registered to vote in Porter County and must bring with them
photo identification to verify their address.
Voters can ask for a Democrat or a Republican ballot. Those living in the
Duneland School Corporation can ask for a separate ballot that just has the
question on the school referendum property tax increase.
General voting on Election Day, Tuesday May 8, runs from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.
at all designated polling locations.
The Tribune on Monday will publish the current list of polling places
in Duneland.