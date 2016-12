Back to Front Page Early voting began today at Chesterton town hall, one of Porter County’s satellite voting centers. Registered voters may cast their ballots between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, through Tuesday, Nov. 6, Chesterton Clerk-Treasurer Gayle Polakowski told the Town Council at its meeting Monday night. Remember to bring a picture ID. Posted 10/9/2012 Custom Search Custom Search