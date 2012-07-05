Duneland voters: Take note of changes in polling places

Here’s a reminder from Duneland Republican District Precinct Chairman Jon Miller. Please note the following changes regarding Duneland voting locations.

New polling locations in Jackson Township are Jackson 4 and 5, both located at Jackson Township School, 811 N. 400 E (with Jackson 1, 2, and 3.)

New polling locations in Liberty Township are Liberty 6 and 7. Liberty 6 votes at the Liberty Township Middle School Auditorium, 50 W. 900 N. (with Liberty 2 and 5) and Liberty 7 votes at the Whispering Sands Mobile Home Park at the corner of U.S. Highway 6 and C.R. 75W (with Liberty 4.)

Precinct changes in Westchester include Westchester 12 absorbing Westchester 15, with all of those voters now voting at the Chesterton High School, Door 31, 2125 S. 11th St. The other major change is Westchester 9 absorbing Westchester 2, with all of those voters now voting at Brummitt Elementary School, 2500 Indian Boundary Road.

The Indiana Secretary of State Election Division website located at indianavoters.in.gov can answer many questions, including your voting registration status, polling location, and the candidates on your ballot. You may also contact the Porter County Voter’s Registration office Republican Director Sundae Schoon at 465-3486 or Democrat Director Kathryn Kozuszek 465-3484 for assistance.