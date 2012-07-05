Duneland voters: Take note of changes in polling places

Here’s a reminder from Duneland Republican District Precinct Chairman Jon
Miller. Please note the following changes regarding Duneland voting
locations.
New polling locations in Jackson Township are Jackson 4 and 5, both located
at Jackson Township School, 811 N. 400 E (with Jackson 1, 2, and 3.)
New polling locations in Liberty Township are Liberty 6 and 7. Liberty 6
votes at the Liberty Township Middle School Auditorium, 50 W. 900 N. (with
Liberty 2 and 5) and Liberty 7 votes at the Whispering Sands Mobile Home
Park at the corner of U.S. Highway 6 and C.R. 75W (with Liberty 4.)
Precinct changes in Westchester include Westchester 12 absorbing Westchester
15, with all of those voters now voting at the Chesterton High School, Door
31, 2125 S. 11th St. The other major change is Westchester 9 absorbing
Westchester 2, with all of those voters now voting at Brummitt Elementary
School, 2500 Indian Boundary Road.
The Indiana Secretary of State Election Division website located at
indianavoters.in.gov can answer many questions, including your voting
registration status, polling location, and the candidates on your ballot.
You may also contact the Porter County Voter’s Registration office
Republican Director Sundae Schoon at 465-3486 or Democrat Director Kathryn
Kozuszek 465-3484 for assistance.