Duneland School Board candidate filing starts today

Starting today, the Porter County Voters Registration office will be taking candidate petitions for those citizens interested in running for a school board member position in this November’s general election.

Petitions can be picked up at the voters registration office located at the Porter County Administration Center (155 Indiana Ave., Valparaiso) in Room 105, or print them from the Indiana Election Division’s website, www.in.gov/sos/elections, under Candidate Information.

The completed forms must be turned in to the voters registration office by noon on Friday, Aug. 24, in order for the nomination to be accepted.

There are two seats on the Duneland School Board that will be voted on by those living in the Duneland schools district -- one at-large seat (currently held by board president Janice Custer) and the seat from Jackson Township (currently held by Nick Jurasevich).

Candidates for the at-large seat may reside anywhere within the Duneland School District but it is required that candidates reside in Jackson Twp. for the township seat.

In order to be accepted, petition forms would need at least 10 signatures from registered voters living inside the boundaries of the school district. Kathy Kozuszek, Democratic director in the voters registration office said it would be wise to collect more than 10 in case any of the signatures turns out to be invalid.

Each candidate must confirm their residencies with the voters registration office. They also must be a registered voter.