The Town of Burns Harbor will be holding a Democratic caucus on Tuesday, August 9 at 7:00 p.m.

The Caucus will be held at the Burns Harbor Town Hall, 1240 North Boo Road. All town residents who consider themselves Democrats may vote.

The following Democrats are hoping to win a spot on Novemberís ballet:

Ward 1:

No Democrat running

Ward 2:

Kurt Jordan

James McGee

Ward 3:

Eric Hull

Raymond Poparad

At Large:

(Vote for Two)

James Constantine

Gregory Miller

Marcus Rogala

Gene Weibl