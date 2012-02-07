Democrats set caucus to fill Porter Town Council seat

Due to the resignation of Porter Town Council member William “Bill” Cantrell of the 1st ward in the Town of Porter, the Porter County Democratic Party Chairman Jeffrey L. Chidester said there is a need to convene a Democratic caucus.

Chidester said the caucus will be held on July 12 at 6 p.m. at the Porter Town Hall located at 303 Franklin Street.

The only eligible voters for this caucus are the duly elected/appointed committeepersons for the precincts within the Town of Porter. If they are unable to attend, then the vice committeeperson will be accepted with a written proxy.

Candidate criteria

Anyone interested in filing for the vacated Town Council position must reside in the 1st Ward within the Town of Porter and be a Democrat in “good standing” with the Democratic Party.

How to file

Interested applicants must obtain a CEB-5 (Declaration of Candidacy) form by contacting Kathy Kozuszek at the Porter County Voters Registration office at 219-465-3484. The office is located in Room 105 of the Porter County Administration Building located at 155 Indiana Ave. in Valparaiso.

The filing form must be submitted within 72 hours of the caucus to the party’s secretary Deborah Kerr-Cook, P.O. Box 432, Valparaiso, IN, 46385.

Posted 7/2/2012