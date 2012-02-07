Democrats set caucus to fill Porter Town Council seat

Due to the resignation of Porter Town Council member William “Bill” Cantrell
of the 1st ward in the Town of Porter, the Porter County Democratic Party
Chairman Jeffrey L. Chidester said there is a need to convene a Democratic
caucus.
Chidester said the caucus will be held on July 12 at 6 p.m. at the Porter
Town Hall located at 303 Franklin Street.
The only eligible voters for this caucus are the duly elected/appointed
committeepersons for the precincts within the Town of Porter. If they are
unable to attend, then the vice committeeperson will be accepted with a
written proxy.
Candidate
criteria
Anyone interested in filing for the vacated Town Council position must
reside in the 1st Ward within the Town of Porter and be a Democrat in “good
standing” with the Democratic Party.
How to file
Interested
applicants must obtain a CEB-5 (Declaration of Candidacy) form by contacting
Kathy Kozuszek at the Porter County Voters Registration office at
219-465-3484. The office is located in Room 105 of the Porter County
Administration Building located at 155 Indiana Ave. in Valparaiso.
The filing form
must be submitted within 72 hours of the caucus to the party’s secretary
Deborah Kerr-Cook, P.O. Box 432, Valparaiso, IN, 46385.
Posted 7/2/2012