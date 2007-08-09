Deal allows Lugar to move his Indiana voter registration from house he sold in 1977

The resolution
Lugar's lawyers reached with the Marion County elections board headed off
a court hearing on a challenge from Lugar. The judge dismissed the case
after the lawyers agreed Lugar could legally vote from the farm in
southern Marion County that has been in Lugar's family for more than 80
years.
"They made the
choice to switch their voter registration from the precinct in Wayne
township to the precinct with the family farm in Decatur Township and
based on the facts that were presented to the board seemed like the right
thing to do," said Andy Mallon, a lawyer representing the elections board.
Lugar's
lawyers had cited previous guidance from the elections board that the
senator and his wife could vote from their former Indianapolis address.
Lugar wrote a letter to the board Friday seeking a clear answer about
where the couple could vote.
"Because of
our strong desire to exercise our constitutional right to vote in the
upcoming May election, we write to you now to seek guidance and
clarification on the proper precinct in which to register," Lugar wrote.
Lugar is
facing one of his toughest election battles in the Republican primary
against state Treasurer Richard Mourdock. While conservative discontent
with Lugar initially stemmed from his votes on President Barack Obama's
Supreme Court nominees and his support for measures like the automaker
bailout, angst has turned in the last few months to his decision not to
keep a home in Indiana while serving in the Senate.
Democrats and
tea party challengers effectively backed Lugar into a corner on the issue
through a concerted media push in Washington and Indiana and a mix of
legal challenges in Indiana. A challenge to Lugar's appearance on the May
ballot was unanimously dismissed by the state elections board last month,
but still is being challenged in Marion County court in a separate case.
