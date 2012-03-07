Deadline passes: Evans and Bucko to be unopposed in November election

It was a potentially nervous morning for both Porter County Commissioner John Evans, R-North, and County Treasurer Mike Bucko, but they can breathe easy now, all the way to November.

Noon today was the deadline for Democrat and Republican parties to fill existing vacancies on the general election ballot for federal, state or county offices.

Ballot vacancies were created when no candidate from a party filed for the May 8 primary elections.

In Porter County races, no Democratic candidate filed for the north county commissioner seat and no Republican filed for county treasurer.

Since party chairs Republican Joyce Webster and Democrat Jeff Chidester failed to name challengers today, incumbents Evans and Bucko will be unopposed in the Nov. 6 general election, according to the county Voters Registration office.

Chidester spoke with the Chesterton Tribune last week and said that although some party members had shown interest in vying for the north commissioner seat, he felt none were serious enough to be placed on the ballot.

“I’m not going to throw somebody in there just to throw somebody in there,” he said.

Bucko ran unopposed in the Democratic primary while Evans survived a challenge from current County Council 1st District representative Jim Biggs on the GOP ticket.

This will be Evans’ fourth term in office, having first been elected in 2000. He did not return phone calls to the Tribune this morning for comment.

Voters will still have to decide who will be the next South County Commissioner, Democrat Laura Shurr Blaney or Republican Mike Heinold. Outgoing Democrat South County Commissioner Carole Knoblock opted not to seek reelection for what would have been her third term.

Commissioner races are voted on countywide but candidates must reside in their district.

Meanwhile, Bucko said even though he can relax, he still plans to campaign, riding in parades and showing up at different events. He pledged to communicate with the public on his plans for his next term in office.

“I will be visible and be there for any questions the taxpayers may have,” Bucko said.

County election races that are contested include the County Council At-Large race.

November voters will have the option of voting for up to three candidates from a list of three Democrats – Dan Whitten (inc), Sylvia Graham (inc.) and Robert “Bob” Poparad – and three Republicans – Mark Hoffman, Ralph Neff and Joe Wszolek.

The race for County Surveyor is also contested. Republican Richard Hudson will attempt to unseat Democratic incumbent Kevin Breitzke.

The Indiana Secretary of State’s office will release a full list of state and judicial race candidates soon, including Porter County Superior Courts 2 and 6.