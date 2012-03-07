Deadline passes: Evans and Bucko to be unopposed in November election

It was a potentially nervous morning for both Porter County Commissioner
John Evans, R-North, and County Treasurer Mike Bucko, but they can breathe
easy now, all the way to November.
Noon today was the deadline for Democrat and Republican parties to fill
existing vacancies on the general election ballot for federal, state or
county offices.
Ballot vacancies were created when no candidate from a party filed for the
May 8 primary elections.
In Porter County races, no Democratic candidate filed for the north county
commissioner seat and no Republican filed for county treasurer.
Since party chairs Republican Joyce Webster and Democrat Jeff Chidester
failed to name challengers today, incumbents Evans and Bucko will be
unopposed in the Nov. 6 general election, according to the county Voters
Registration office.
Chidester spoke with the Chesterton Tribune last week and said that
although some party members had shown interest in vying for the north
commissioner seat, he felt none were serious enough to be placed on the
ballot.
“I’m not going to throw somebody in there just to throw somebody in there,”
he said.
Bucko ran unopposed in the Democratic primary while Evans survived a
challenge from current County Council 1st District representative Jim Biggs
on the GOP ticket.
This will be Evans’ fourth term in office, having first been elected in
2000. He did not return phone calls to the Tribune this morning for
comment.
Voters will still have to decide who will be the next South County
Commissioner, Democrat Laura Shurr Blaney or Republican Mike Heinold.
Outgoing Democrat South County Commissioner Carole Knoblock opted not to
seek reelection for what would have been her third term.
Commissioner races are voted on countywide but candidates must reside in
their district.
Meanwhile, Bucko said even though he can relax, he still plans to campaign,
riding in parades and showing up at different events. He pledged to
communicate with the public on his plans for his next term in office.
“I will be visible and be there for any questions the taxpayers may have,”
Bucko said.
County election races that are contested include the County Council At-Large
race.
November voters will have the option of voting for up to three candidates
from a list of three Democrats – Dan Whitten (inc), Sylvia Graham (inc.) and
Robert “Bob” Poparad – and three Republicans – Mark Hoffman, Ralph Neff and
Joe Wszolek.
The race for County Surveyor is also contested. Republican Richard Hudson
will attempt to unseat Democratic incumbent Kevin Breitzke.
The Indiana Secretary of State’s office will release a full list of state
and judicial race candidates soon, including Porter County Superior Courts 2
and 6.