County political parties looking to fill open spots on general election ballots

The 2012 primary
elections in Indiana may be over but the political season breaks for nobody.
Wednesday was
the first day Democrat and Republican party chairpersons could start filling
candidate vacancies on the 2012 general election ballots if no candidate
filed for office in the primary election.
Porter County
GOP Chair Joyce Webster said the parties will need to make their decision to
fill the ballots by noon on June 30 according to state guidelines. The
requirements for an individual to seek the nomination, she said, include
having selected a party ballot when they voted last in a primary election.
Interested persons must also have the party chairperson acknowledge they
have good standing in the party. The party chairs are the ones who then file
the candidacy with the county election board.
The same process
works for the Democrats as well, said County Democratic Party
Vice-Chairperson Kathy Kozuszek. She said parties must officially file a
certificate of candidate selection by July 3.
Vacancies for
county races include County Treasurer on the Republican ballot (the Democrat
candidate is incumbent Mike Bucko) and Northern County Commissioner on the
Democratic ballot (the Republican candidate is incumbent John Evans).
Democrats
wishing to be considered for a candidacy can contact party chair Jeff
Chidister at (800) 247-9187 or pcindems@gmail.com. Republicans can find
their party’s contact information by visiting www.portercountygop.com/contact.
For federal,
state legislative or judicial offices, those vacancies must be filled by the
state parties which then file the candidacies with the Indiana Election
Division. No Republican candidates had filed for State Representative
District 10 in the primary to oppose Rep. Chuck Moseley(D) in the general
election. No nominations were made on the Democrat primary ballots for
Porter County Superior Court Judge District 6 to challenge Republican
incumbent Judge Jeffrey L. Thode.
Posted 5/11/2012